In the first half of the 2010s, LaMarcus Aldridge was the Portland Trail Blazers’ big dog. He was impossibly skilled, big with a sweet shooting touch and an unblockable, even kind of beautiful post-up turnaround jumper. Some of his teams were good on his account: The 2011 squad that came out of nowhere to make the playoffs when Brandon Roy was transitioning into the final perma-injured phase of his career; the two conference semi-final appearances with Damian Lillard. Respectable showings from good teams, built around a great player. The point and purpose of being an NBA team is to compete, and Aldridge’s squads always competed.