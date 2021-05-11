Still, the feeling persisted that Blazermaniacs were setting foot back into the world uneasily, gingerly—not yet emotionally equipped to let loose. Perhaps that was because the game was tight and choppy, with no barrage of buckets to provide catharsis. In the fourth quarter, when a couple of calls went against the home team, a few fans tried to start a “Ref, you suck!” chant. It didn’t stick. Too soon.