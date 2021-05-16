Ultimately, an NBA coach’s job is to maximize the talent on the roster he’s given. It’s hard to imagine the Blazers could have had significantly more success over the last eight seasons given the players on the team. To put it more concretely: Who could have coached the Blazers past the Warriors in a playoff series over the last few years? As long as that’s true, firing Stotts for an unproven replacement will be a risky proposition. And given the list of possible replacements, it reads like a cop-out from a front office that wishes to dodge responsibility for failing to construct a sufficiently talented roster.