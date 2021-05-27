Regardless of Lillard’s confidence, it would be wise to have a backup plan in the event that Gordon does continue to bother Lillard and McCollum struggles as the second option. Stotts can more aggressively integrate Powell as a primary scorer to give the Blazers some extra punch and take advantage of some of Denver’s secondary defenders. Suggestions of how to better utilize Norm range from incorporating him in the pick-and-roll, to having him cut more aggressively to the rim, to looking for more transition opportunities.