Powell also added aggressive toughness that the Blazers sorely lacked in a disappointing Game 3 loss. In contrast to CJ McCollum, who prefers to out-dance his opponents in the midrange, or Damian Lillard, who’s always looking for the deeeep 3-point bomb, Powell does not shy away from charging headlong at bigger defenders. In one of the most symbolic plays of the night, Powell beat the Nuggets defense up the court, collected an outlet pass from Lillard, and scored at the rim over the much larger Nikola Jokic: