There’s about to be a lot less empty seats at Timbers and Thorns games.
Starting June 19, Providence Park will increase its capacity from 25% all the way up to 80%.
That’s almost an additional 14,000 tickets available for each game, bringing the stadium’s capacity to just over 20,000. Vaccine requirements remain in place—patrons 16 and up must provide proof of vaccination upon entry.
The change takes affect this Saturday, when the Portland Timbers face off against Sporting Kansas City, and in time for the Thorns’ Sunday match against Kansas City’s women’s team.
It’s possible that the stadium will soon operate at full capacity.
Timbers president Mike Golub announced today that Providence Park intends to operate at full capacity once 70 percent of eligible Oregonians are vaccinated (currently, around 68 percent of Oregonians 18 and up are vaccinated). At that point, the stadium will reevaluate its vaccine mandate.
