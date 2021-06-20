A Portland native shattered a world record in shot-put at the Olympic trials in Eugene last week.
On June 18, at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, Ryan Crouser threw the shot 76 feet, 8¼ inches, annihilating the previous record of 75-10¼, set by Randy Barnes in 1990.
“I’ve been after that world record so long, it felt like a weight was lifted to finally get it,” said the 28-year-old, who was born in Portland and grew up in Boring, Ore. (He now serves as a volunteer coach at the University of Arkansas.)
Crouser won the gold medal in shot put at the 2016 games in Brazil. Earlier this year, he beat Barnes’ indoor record, and he set an American Olympic trials record earlier in the day on Friday.
Watch Crouser’s world record throw—featuring a Steph Curry-like celebration, in which he throws his hands up in victory almost as soon as the shot leaves his hand—below.
