The Blazers parted ways with Terry Stotts, their coach of nine years, on June 4, shortly after the team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Hours later, several outlets quoted Lillard as preferring either Kidd or Billups as his next coach. Kidd, who pleaded guilty to hitting his wife in 2001, removed himself from contention a day later. He’s since been hired to coach the Dallas Mavericks.