A few of them are extraordinarily good at their job, but I would be hard pressed to name anyone who is just totally irreplaceable. An example: Masai Ujiri, probably the best GM in the league, worked for the Denver Nuggets for a while, where he made a name for himself by putting together a wild team of oddballs that got escorted from the first round. Based on this performance, the Toronto Raptors offered him more money than the Nuggets wanted to match. Ujiri went to Toronto, traded for Kyle Lowry, made the brass balls move of the decade by trading for Kawhi Leonard even though he had a mere season left on his deal, and the Raptors won the championship in 2019. Good job, Masai!