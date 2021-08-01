The catch is that the Blazers will have few options to acquire free agents. After (hopefully) re-upping Powell, they will be into the NBA’s luxury tax, or very close to it, and will only be able to sign new players using the taxpayer mid-level exception (TMLE) or a minimum salary contract. The TMLE, worth $5.9 million, must be put to good use to lure a veteran who can immediately improve the bench rotation and absorb heavy minutes when a starting player is unavailable. Big men like Kelly Olynyk or Nerlens Noel, as well as fan-favorites like Bobby Portis or Patty Mills, might catch Olshey’s attention.