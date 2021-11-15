The Portland Pickles Will Open a Team Clubhouse and Retail Store in Downtown Portland

It’s no secret that Portland’s downtown was ravaged by the pandemic—hollowed out and forever abandoned by some shoppers and businesses. But one beloved sports institution has faith in the neighborhood—so much so, that it decided to open a clubhouse in the urban core some 10 miles from its actual ballfield.

Today, the Portland Pickles announced that they are launching the Pickle Jar at 130 SW Taylor St., located right next to the World Trade Center buildings, in a space that was formerly a Starbucks . The bright green-and-blue space—reflecting the bold team colors—opens to the public Nov. 16.

The Pickle Jar The Pickle Jar. Photo credit: Portland Pickles.

Fans of the collegiate wood-bat club that plays in the Lents’ Walker Stadium will be able to stock up on Pickles gear—everything from baseball hats to scarves to T-shirts emblazoned with images of the green, oval-headed mascot named Dillon. The store will also offer new, limited-edition merchandise not found on the team’s website.

The Pickle Jar The Pickle Jar. Photo credit: Portland Pickles.

The Pickle Jar won’t just function as a retail outlet, though. On select Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, the shop will become an event venue, hosting live music, sports broadcasts, holiday parties and art shows—for adults 21 and over.

“The Pickles are committed to helping build back downtown Portland and revive our creative community,” Alan Miller, owner and operating partner of the Portland Pickles and founder of COLLiDE Sport, stated in a press release. “We want to show Portland the same love and support they’ve shown us for years. With the opening of The Pickle Jar, we want to not only give fans a permanent place to get the latest greatest merch, but to also bring the community back together through baseball, beer, cultural events and much more.”

The Pickle Jar will operate 11 am to 7 pm Tuesday through Sunday. A grand opening celebration—complete with live DJs and rounds of pickle juice—is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Related: The Portland Pickles Plan to Play Baseball in Lents Without a Crowd

The Pickle Jar The Pickle Jar. Photo credit: Portland Pickles.