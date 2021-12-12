The Time Is Now

Watching the 2021 MLS Cup Final Between the Portland Timbers and NYC FC

Almost as good as the moves on the field were the wild-eyed expressions of adulation and despair from NYC fans and the Timbers Army, respectively.

New Yoek FC fans celebrate in Pioneer Courthouse Square. (Chris Nesseth)

By WW Staff

Although Portland Timbers fans may feel crushed by the hard-won outcome of Saturday’s MLS Cup against NYC FC—the city’s first time hosting in franchise history!—it was certainly a wild ride. Almost as good as the moves on the field were the wild-eyed expressions of adulation and despair from NYC fans and the Timbers Army, respectively, as they watched the beat-by-beat battle at bars like the Civic Taproom and the Cheerful Bullpen. Penalty kicks are a hard way to lose a game, but perhaps some vicarious joy can be found in the pure-hearted champagne tossing that NYC fans indulged in around the 1,500-pound Philip F. Anschutz Trophy replica in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

