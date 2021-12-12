Watching the 2021 MLS Cup Final Between the Portland Timbers and NYC FC

Although Portland Timbers fans may feel crushed by the hard-won outcome of Saturday’s MLS Cup against NYC FC—the city’s first time hosting in franchise history!—it was certainly a wild ride. Almost as good as the moves on the field were the wild-eyed expressions of adulation and despair from NYC fans and the Timbers Army, respectively, as they watched the beat-by-beat battle at bars like the Civic Taproom and the Cheerful Bullpen. Penalty kicks are a hard way to lose a game, but perhaps some vicarious joy can be found in the pure-hearted champagne tossing that NYC fans indulged in around the 1,500-pound Philip F. Anschutz Trophy replica in Pioneer Courthouse Square.

