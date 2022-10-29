Portland Thorns Win Third NWSL Championship, Defeating Kansas City Current 2-0

The Portland Thorns won the National Women’s Soccer League championship, their first since 2017 and the third in club history—an NWSL record—beating the Kansas City Current 2-0.

Portland took an early lead on a goal by Sophia Smith in the fourth minute. The Thorns chocked up another in the 56th minute on an own goal by Current defender Addisyn Merrick.

Smith was named MVP of the championship match.

The Thorns possessed the ball 53% of the time, compared with 47% for the Current. They outshot the Current 18-9, with six shots on target. The Current had no shots on target.

The victory comes amid turmoil in the Thorns organization. Owner Merritt Paulson stepped down as CEO of both the Thorns and Timbers amid charges that he and other executives failed to stop abusive sexual behavior by former Thorns coach Paul Riley.

An investigation in the the allegations by the U.S. Soccer Federation earlier this year determined that Thorns management “interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.”

The Current joined the NWSL in 2021.

The Thorns put Olivia Moultrie, 17, in during stoppage time, making her the youngest player to appear in an NWSL final. Veteran Thorn Christine Sinclair, 39, played almost the entire game.



