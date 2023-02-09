Portland Native Nick Alfieri, an American Football Player in Germany, Announces His Retirement

Alfieri recently directed the documentary “Unicorn Town.”

Nick Alfieri (IMDB)

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson

Just one day after WW published a story about him, Portland-born linebacker and filmmaker Nick Alfieri announced he is retiring from his American football team in Germany, the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.

“It was a very awesome but bubbled experience in Germany,” Alfieri said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “That is all going to be done for me now because I am officially retiring from being a professional American football player.”

In the video, Alfieri cites a string of successes (including playing in the German Bowl, Germany’s equivalent of the Super Bowl) that persuaded him that, by leaving now, he would be ending his career on a high note (age may be a factor as well; at 30, Alfieri is several years older than the average NFL player).

“I won’t say that I will never ever play football again,” Alfieri said. “Maybe I play a game or two in the coming years for the Italian national team or something like that. But as far as playing a professional American import player here in Europe, I am officially done with that, and I think it’s the right time for me to call it a career.”

Alfieri recently directed the Christian McCaffrey-produced documentary Unicorn Town, about his experience playing for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns. The film is a testament to the unlikely but undeniable popularity of American football in Germany, as well as Alfieri’s passion for the game.

“I’ve played organized football since I was 12 years old, [and] a lot more than that in the Alfieri backyard,” Alfieri said. “It’s been a huge part of my life now for 18 years, and I think it’s really helped shape a lot of aspects or who I am today. I feel like the game has given me so, so much; so many lessons off the field, and friendships and relationships off the field that will last for a lifetime, hopefully.”