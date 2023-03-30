These Are the Glory Days of Cheap Blazers Tickets

The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to thread a very fine needle. Rebuild the roster in 24-ish months after trading away an entire bench of veteran role players (including the beloved CJ McCollum) at last year’s trade deadline.

This season, the Blazers needed players to exceed expectations. They haven’t.

Yet despite everything that has gone wrong, the Blazers could somehow still turn this around. Damian Lillard’s window is still open. Shaedon Sharpe might be the All-Star teammate Portland has dreamed of since 2015. A lottery pick could be the ticket out of purgatory. Plus, uh, we have a Sasquatch mascot now?

In short, there’s a lot to check out for the $7 price of a nosebleed seat. (Tank season always means low prices.) Better hurry: Only two home games remain at Moda Center.

