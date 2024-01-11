Looming Winter Storm Delays Rose City Rollers Season Opener

With the threat of snow and freezing temperatures this weekend, the Rose City Rollers, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, have announced they will postpone their season opener from this coming weekend until Saturday, Jan. 27.

The change will spare the players the ordeal of playing in the expected sub-freezing temperatures of this weekend in the Hangar at Oaks Park, which has no heating.

“We’ll channel the adaptability and grit we’ve honed on the track to take these venue challenges in stride,” RCR executive director and founder Kim “Rocket Mean” Stegeman said in a statement. “Can’t wait to kick off the 20th-anniversary opener on the 27th and celebrate with all our incredible fans.”

The season opener will be a doubleheader. Tickets already purchased have been automatically transferred to the new date, but you can request a refund at support@boldtypetickets.com.

On the 27th, it’s Guns N Rollers versus the High Rollers at 5:30 pm, followed by Break Neck Betties versus. Heartless Heathers at 8 pm. Tickets are currently on sale.

Meanwhile, the latest forecast for Portland calls for snow this Saturday, with freezing temperatures extending into next week.