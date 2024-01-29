On the Eve of the Bucks Game, a Gallery Will Commemorate Damian Lillard’s Time in Portland

Damian Lillard snarling as he walks off the court, his head braced against a teammate’s hand and his jersey askew. Linking arms with the community at a Black Lives Matter march in the summer of 2020. Lost in thought and bathed in golden-hour light as he gazes out a bus window.

An art gallery show, Dame Was Here, will commemorate the former star Trail Blazer on the eve of his first return to Moda Center court since he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in September. The photos are by Blazers team photographer Bruce Ely and reporter Casey Holdahl.

The show will be hosted by advertising agency Kamp Grizzly. The agency worked with Lillard on sports campaigns during his 11 years in Portland wearing the red and black. Founder Daniel Portrait has been a season ticketholder for 17 years.

“What we tried to do was pull together images that showcase Dame’s life in Portland rather than just the on-court highlights,” Portrait says.

A dozen photos by Ely and Holdahl will hang on the gallery walls, but a limited-edition zine for sale at the show features 21 images. All proceeds from the sale of prints go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland.

An opening reception for the show takes place Jan. 30, the eve of the Blazers vs. Bucks matchup. Ely and Holdahl will do a Q&A; music will be by Drae Slapz. The show is open to the public and will stay up for two weeks.

Will the man of the hour make an appearance at the reception?

“We can’t guarantee that, but we’re hoping,” Portrait says.

GO: Dame Was Here shows at Kamp Grizzly, 2316 NE Oregon St., kampgrizzly.com. 5–8 pm Tuesday, Jan. 30. Free.