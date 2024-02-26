Blazers Tickets Are Now Just a Dollar

You won’t believe how low the Portland Trail Blazers have fallen. As in, low prices!

The Blazers lost Sunday night to the Charlotte Hornets, 93-80. It is difficult for a professional basketball team to score just 80 points in this offense-friendly era, but Jerami Grant & Co. did it, shooting 3-for-32 from three-point range. And in the hours after the game, the team reached a new milestone: Resale ticket prices fell to $1 for Tuesday’s home game against the Miami Heat.

That price on resale website Seat Geek matches the lowest in the NBA, previously established by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The WW issue now on newsstands explores the bittersweet effect of ticket supply outpacing demand. On the one hand, it speaks to the diminished prospects of what one local columnist recently dubbed “this once proud organization.” On the other, bargain seats mean opportunities for fans who’ve never before attended a game to get a glimpse at promising rookie Scoot Henderson (if his muscle strain ever heals).

In a statement issued to WW last week, the Blazers emphasized this silver lining. “We center fans in all of our decision-making, as we understand the deep connection Rip City has with the Trail Blazers,” the franchise said, adding, “we are Portland’s team.” (And will be for at least another five years, since the estate of the late Paul Allen is signing a bridge lease through 2030 on the Moda Center.)

Several people on social media pointed out a moneymaking opportunity: When the Blazers score 100 points or more, fans in attendance receive a McDonalds coupon for a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets. A six-piece McNuggets retails for $3.89. In theory, this would mean fans could purchase a $1 ticket, sell the McNuggets coupon on the street and turn a profit of more than $2. (This assumes the Blazers score 100 points, which: see above.)

Step one: purchase blazer ticket.



Step two: McDonald’s 100-point play. (Maybe?)



Step three: profit. — Blazer Flav 🍎 🌺 ⛓️ ⏰ (@paintnpdx) February 26, 2024

Unfortunately, a test of this hypothesis shows that Seat Geek adds $7.37 in fees to the cost of each ticket. The market confirms what Blazers fans have realized for a while: Nobody is paying you to watch this sorry team.