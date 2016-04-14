A lot of people think of government as the red tape and bureaucracy that stands in the way of innovative ideas. Kathleen Warner's job is to prove the opposite.
In February, Warner, in her role as director of NYCEDC's Center for Economic Transformation unveiled ten pilot programs meant to modernize New York City's health care system in the wake of the Affordable Care Act.
Warner's team organized a program that put some of New York City's most promising health tech startups in touch with healthcare providers and funding, boosting these companies to market with access to investors and data. This lets companies that want to help people recover from heart failure, make access to remote care better and help pre-diabetic patients lose weight.
Now, Kathleen Warner is coming to the TechFestNW 2016 main stage to talk about her experience working on the cutting edge of technology and government with her talk, I'm From the Government and I'm Here to Innovate.
Warner got her start working with government and technology in 2011 when she was hired as the founding Chief Operating Officer at the Startup America Partnership: a network of entrepreneur-led startup communities that focused on connecting founders with resources to grow and scale their companies in partnership with the White House.
At Startup America, Warner worked with AOL founder Steve Case to revolutionize American entrepreneurship. Startup America's efforts connected startups to billions of dollars in funding and led to the signing of the Jumpstarting Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act in 2012, legislation that made equity crowdfunding significantly easier for founders looking to raise money.
Overall, Warner oversaw the launch of 32 state affiliates and made available over $1.2 billion in resources to grow startups across the country, supporting over 13,000 startups and 22,000 founders who created almost 50,000 jobs and generated $6 billion in revenue.
