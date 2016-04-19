Based in Portland and Los Angeles, Headcase VR is making huge waves in Hollywood with their VR camera and production technology. Their biggest project so far is their Pac-12 Football experience, which immerses users into real Pac-12 football games in full 360° view of real fans and real opponents. He's coming to the TechFestNW 2016 main stage with his talk about his experience in bringing college football, basketball and more to life: A Journey Into the Virtual Reality of Sports.