The solution worked. Reich proved he knew how to turn an everyday problem into a successful business venture, selling Simple to Spanish multinational BBVA for $117 million in 2014. Today, Simple has hundreds of thousands of customers, and Reich is revolutionizing the way that people spend money out of Simple's Pearl District headquarters. Reich will be bringing his insights into building culture within a successful startup to the TechFestNW 2016 main stage with his talk: The Difference Between a Keg and Culture: The importance of shared values in the workplace.