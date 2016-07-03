Did you miss the chance to attend TechfestNW this year? Do you regret that decision? Are you slowly resigning yourself to a future as a hermetic Luddite, locked out of Portland's digital future?
It's not too late to catch up.
Start here: Watch this talk by Marcelino Alvarez, a Wieden + Kennedy veteran who founded Portland product design studio Uncorked Studios.
Alvarez spoke at Techfest about "the Internet of Things"—that's the infrastructure that could allow machines to share data instantly with each other. That means a world where your smartphone could "talk" to a streetlight.
Alvarez talked about the opportunities the Internet of Things offers to Portland.
