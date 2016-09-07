Luddites, beware—the drones are coming.
Thursday night, tech publication Digital Trends will host a drone show on the rooftop of Hotel deLuxe garage from 6-9 pm—the perfect time for drones to capture the sunset. The event is part of TechPOP, a series of small parties to showcase cool tech, such as 3-D printers.
Guests will be able to test out drones, as well as virtual reality gear, with the HTC Vive and the Samsung Gear VR will have small stations.
and one lucky person will even take home the Typhoon H drone.
Light snacks Koi Fusion and Slick's Big Time BBQ will be provided, as will beer from Breakside and Pfriem. Ezra from Case of Bass will be play tunes via his portable custom boomboxes, which are created with anything from skateboards to woks.
Here's videos from their previous drone events:
Comments