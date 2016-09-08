Last month, we changed our commenting system from Civil Comments back to Disqus. Since, we've seen a big increase in the number of comments and we've only had a delete a handful.
Now, you can weigh in on the change.
The Engaging News Project, a media research group based at the University of Texas at Austin is working with the Coral Project, a collaboration between the Washington Post, the New York Times and Mozilla Foundation to gather information from readers and commenters to better understand commenting on news sites.
Take a couple of minutes to fill out the survey here and enter in a drawing to win a $30 gift card to Mississippi Studios/Bar Bar or two Hollywood Theater movie passes.
Comments