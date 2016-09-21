It turns out that tracking TriMet's property is easier than you might suspect. According to DB4IoT, TriMet buses come outfitted with GPS sensors that track their location. "All of this data is sent from each bus to TriMet's servers on the internet once every 10 seconds," DB4IoT writer Eimar Boesjes says. "TriMet makes this available as a live data stream to the public."