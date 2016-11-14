Can You Solve It? fulfills that mandate effectively. When you walk past someone sleeping on a sidewalk in real life, it's too easy to ignore them. Can You Solve It? forces you to take notice, an experience that breeds both empathy and a desire to take action. The game's simplicity is also a strength—the fact that you spend most of your time as a player simply moving along one street keeps you focused on the game's message, instead of getting caught up in the experience of playing it.