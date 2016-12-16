Are you one of those people who read everything on Feedly?
Well, despite the snowy street mess outside, today is a great day because WW again has an RSS feed. The old one was broken in our site rebuild and will never come back.
Rest assured, despite some concerned emails, WW has not disappeared. We very much still exist and would love for you to read our stuff. Add this new link so all our stories will show you in your RSS.
The new one is here.
That's: http://www.wweek.com/arcio/rss/
Peace & Love
Comments