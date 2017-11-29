TechFestNW is getting a new home.
Portland State University and TechFestNW, presented by WW, have formed a three-year partnership to hold the annual event in PSU's new Viking Pavilion, starting in 2018.
The Viking Pavilion—a LEED Gold regional event center accommodating up to 3,400 guests—is slated to open on April 2, making TechfestNW the venue's first signature event.
TechfestNW is an annual gathering in Oregon for global startups, investors, entrepreneurs and the tech community. Next year's event, to be held April 5-6, will feature speakers from around the globe discussing food tech, digital health, smart transit/smart cities and inclusivity in tech culture.
"Portland State is on the forefront of technology, business and innovation," said PSU President Rhamat Shoureshi. "TechfestNW offers a valuable opportunity for our students, faculty and staff to meet and exchange ideas with creators and inventors from around the globe."
Free admission will be granted to a select number of PSU students and discounted tickets will be available to PSU faculty, staff and alumni.
In 2018, TechfestNW will partner with Startup Week, a free, five-day celebration of our community that builds momentum and opportunity around entrepreneurship. It's led by local entrepreneurs and hosted in amazing spaces all over Portland.
Visit techfestnw.com for more information. Tickets go on sale in January. If you're a startup looking to pitch at PitchfestNW, the application is live. Apply now.
