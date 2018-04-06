In a surprise development, local VC fund Elevate Capital came to the stage at TFNW and announced investments totaling $300,000 in Goodnuss and another finalist in PitchfestNW, Cirkled In. Elevate Managing director Nitin Rai said that "I'm impressed with the leadership of both of these companies and their business models. They are great examples of the kinds of quality startups we are seeing at TechfestNW."