Goodnuss, a Portland startup that creates "the world's first reusable mess-free nut milk bag," took home the 2018 PitchfestNW award at TechfestNW today.
Goodnuss was chosen out of 75 startups pitching their products to investors at this weekend's event. The four other finalists were Hooke Audio, BladeRunner, Cirkled In, and Allgo. PitchfestNW was sponsored by the Oregon Venture Fund.
Hooke Audio makes out-of-ear headphones; BladeRunner created a device that harnesses energy from flowing water; Cirkled In is a porfolio platform that helps high school students get recognized by colleges; and Allgo is a "review site where fat people rate the comfort and accessibility of places so others can know what it's like. "
Goodnuss Founder Lizz Hampton accepted the award in a shirt with the printed slogan, "Professional Nut Milker."
Winking aside, Hampton's product promises convenient, fresh-pressed milk from the pulp of almonds, cashews and filberts.
Hampton says that milking your own nuts is healthier and more sustainable than buying other dairy alternatives and that the milk "totally comes out of an udder cap."
In a surprise development, local VC fund Elevate Capital came to the stage at TFNW and announced investments totaling $300,000 in Goodnuss and another finalist in PitchfestNW, Cirkled In. Elevate Managing director Nitin Rai said that "I'm impressed with the leadership of both of these companies and their business models. They are great examples of the kinds of quality startups we are seeing at TechfestNW."
In the international competition at PitchfestNW, German company Moduu was the first place winner. Moduu makes smart apparel for athletes. A Canadian company that makes medical devices, Vesalius Cardio, came in second place.
