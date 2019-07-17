I haven't done a lot this year. Obviously, I did TechfestNW and that was my big splash to get to top of mind for people around here. But I've talked to enough VCs, at least around here, to know that they have a certain kind of algorithm in their head, and they want to see x sales and this person added [to the team] before they'll write a check. And that's hard because you need capital to get there. So it's a chicken-and-egg issue. But, I will say that I always prize people over money. You can't put a price tag on that.