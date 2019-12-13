TechfestNW, Portland's annual gathering of technology and business leaders, innovators, students, startups and investors, is happening April 2 and 3, 2020 at the Viking Pavilion at Portland State University.
The two-day event showcases innovative, impactful tech, talks from leaders across industries, experience workshops, live tech demos and gobs of networking opportunities.
While TFNW only announced a few speakers for its 2020 program, it is a mixture of local and global business leaders, including:
- Roger McNamee, one of Silicon Valley’s most successful investors who has become one of the industry’s most scalding critics.
- Monica Enand, co-founder and CEO of Zapproved,an Oregon breakout startup success stories, and one of the few female tech founders in Oregon or anywhere else.
- Tom Gruber, a leading thinker on the implications of artificial intelligence and the creator of a little thing called Siri.
- Marguerite Dibble, founder of GameTheoryCo, whose passion for diversity in games and has made her one of the game industry’s most sought-after speakers.
During the two-day event, entrepreneurs, investors and industry executives from around the globe will network, pitch startup ideas in a competition called PitchfestNW, attend sessions on everything from doing business with government to using AI for good, and for the first time at TFNW, participate in a startup tradeshow where startups have access to the best business resources in our region.
Says TFNW director Shelley Midthun: "TFNW 2020 will be a global gathering that celebrates Portland and the Pacific Northwest as hub for creativity, innovation and community-minded collaboration."
Tickets for TechfestNW 2020 go on sale in January. Sign up on TFNW's website to receive news and updates, and be notified when tickets are available.
