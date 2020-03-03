I'm a commercial director on the side, and I happen to work with a lot of celebrities and a lot of sports personalities. Here's just the truth, and it's not going to sound too pretty, so hopefully Chef doesn't read this, but I feel like he is coddled the way a lot of stars are coddled. I'll give you an example. We've had some very soft sponsorships with La-Z-Boy. Chef doesn't know that he is sponsored—he just thought he got a free La-Z-Boy. And on Instagram, if you watch that film, he's so excited and he celebrates the crap out of it, but we don't exactly tell him they're giving us money in exchange for this. So he's left a little bit in the dark. It's better that way.