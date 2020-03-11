TechfestNW, Portland's annual festival celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit and latest trends in the world of tech, has announced that it is postponing the 2020 event, scheduled for April 2 and 3, because of health concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The festival has been produced by Willamette Week's sister company for eight years.
"We made the difficult decision," says Shelley Midthun, director of TFNW. "For our attendees, sponsors, speakers, PitchfestNW competitors, and our dedicated production team, we feel this is the only safe and responsible choice."
The event has been rescheduled for August 6-7 at Portland State University's Viking Pavillion, which has hosted TFNW the past two years.
"Thanks to our dedicated sponsors who have re-committed to the August dates and speakers who are adjusting their schedule, we are working to make TFNW more robust than ever," Midthun says.
TFNW is one of the larger events in the Portland area that has been cancelled or postponed due to health concerns, but it's not the only one. Next week's sold-out event at Revolution Hall with authors Cheryl Strayed and Rebecca Solnit, for example, has also been cancelled.
And this morning, the state of Washington announced it would temporarily ban gatherings of 250 or more people from taking place in the Seattle area.
Tickets purchased for TechfestNW will be rolled over and applied to the August event. Any questions can be directed to info@techfestnw.com.
Comments