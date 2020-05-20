Seven years later, the video has over 300,000 views, and is one of many equally detailed, thoughtful breakdowns found on his channel. In the world of video game criticism, Caldwell-Gervais' reviews stand out for their writerly prose and unique perspective. Inspired by classic travel literature, and usually clocking in at more than an hour long—and sometimes much longer—his essays often go beyond the game itself, placing it in a wider historical and personal context. He talks about what he found in the games, and why it mattered to him. In doing so, he makes the viewer see the game in a different way.