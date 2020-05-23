"On the day we announced, in the U.S., there were 80 confirmed coronavirus deaths," says Andy Baio, who co-founded the conference in 2012 with his partner, Andy McMillan. "At the time, it wasn't clear where things were going to go…But for us, we're an independent event with an extremely small team. We knew the moment we started taking money from sponsors and attendees, it wouldn't be something we could recover from if we had to cancel closer to the event."