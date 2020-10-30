While the world reels amid Covid and political strife, Blendoor is doing fine. The 10-person company has about 120 corporate clients and some one million job seekers using the platform. In many ways, the world is coming to Lampkin. More companies are seeing the value of a diverse workforce. In his 2004 book The Wisdom of Crowds, then-New Yorker writer James Surowiecki tells readers that the worst decisions are very often made by the most homogeneous groups. Think: old white guys on a corporate board.