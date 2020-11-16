Rose went to a technical high school in Las Vegas, where he taught himself how to do simple computer animation. Next, Rose went to work at the Nevada Test Site, 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, where the Department of Energy detonated atomic bombs and the Air Force tests super-secret aircraft. They needed people to do more mundane things, like network their computers, too, but few of the old-timers knew how. It was heaven for a geek. He dropped out after one semester at University of Nevada at Las Vegas and went full time, working four ten-hour days in the middle of nowhere.