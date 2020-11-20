McKay is one of the larger TikTok stars in America with over 5 million followers, and has more people watching her than pop star Dua Lipa and late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon. And while she hasn't yet reached the numbers of Charli D'Amelio—the world's most followed TikToker—Alyssa is among the sliver of app users who is making a real living. Next year, McKay projects she'll make more than $100,000. Mckay will be speaking next month at virtual TechfestNW about how she became a TikTok celeb, and how you can to