A zero-waste, 3D-printed shoe company is the winner of this year's PitchfestNW.
Portland company Hilos creates made-to-order, digitally manufactured shoes. Because the company recycles its materials, doesn't mass produce and makes its products with 3D printing, Hilos is a waste-free operation.
More than 60 startups from around the world competed at this year's Pitchfest, pitching their product throughout the first virtual edition of TechfestNW. The winner was announced earlier today at Techfest's closing ceremony.
"We're incredibly honored," said co-founder Elias Stahl.
Here are the other five Pitchfest 2020 finalists:
