Lora Haddock, the Bend-based founder of Lora DiCarlo, a sex toy company that uses robotics to mimic human sensations. In 2018, her company's signature toy, Osé, snagged an innovation award at the Consumer Electronics Show—only to have it stripped later, ostensibly because it didn't fit any existing categories. The surrounding PR provided an unexpected bump and Lora DiCarlo is now selling five toys—ranging in price from $95 to $290—to customers in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and the European Union.