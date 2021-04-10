What has three wheels and is trying to change the way we commute? Arcimoto.
Based in Eugene, Arcimoto is one of Oregon's most promising tech startups. Founded by Mark Frohnmayer—yes, of the Famous Frohnmayers—this all-electric "motorcycle" company is poised to produce thousands of their futurist vehicles next year. Mark and freelance reporter Anthony Effinger hopped on the podcast and discussed the future of the company, climate change, and so much more.
