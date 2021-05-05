On paper, the upcoming Lake doesn’t exactly read like a nonstop thrill ride. But what it lacks in action it more than makes up for in its immersive environment. Puttering around in the mail truck, players get to soak in the richly detailed landscape of Providence Oaks, a town that doesn’t actually exist but which longtime Oregonians will swear they’ve been to before: lumber stacked next to an aging pick-up parked off-road; an over-large roadside diner with just one or two four doors in the parking lot; a campfire next to a body of water surrounded by slouching pine. Sure, those are all Pacific Northwest stereotypes. But where other games’ depiction of the region is often surface deep, Lake gets the vibe exactly right.