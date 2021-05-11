- Eno, co-founded by Jacob Flood and David Doyon, Montreal, makes the the Enophone, which looks like a high-end pair of noise-canceling headphones — and sells for $399, a comparable price to those offered by audio giants like Bose. But the Enophone does a lot more. The device includes state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, but also employs EEG sensors to measure the electrical activity produced by your brain and heart and uses data from your sensors and computer interaction to determine your level of focus. The algorithms power Enosound — music created by musicians and neuroscientists in search of the perfect soundscape for “deep work” as well as Enowork, a software tool designed to optimize focus.