Fake Phishing Email Sent by OHSU to Gauge Employee Gullibility Draws Sharp Criticism from Labor Union

An email sent by Oregon Health and Sciences University on April 12 to all its employees advertised a program offering up to $7,500 aid to employees struggling with finances due to the pandemic. It asked recipients to click a link. The link, when clicked, routed to a page that said no financial assistance was being offered.

The email, sent by OHSU administrators, was a fake phishing email that the healthcare giant used to gauge how gullible its employees were to cybersecurity scams, which have become an existential threat to large employers as ransomware hackers have developed more sophisticated techniques.

The hospital workers’ union was not pleased.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 328, which represents over 7,200 OHSU employees, chastised OHSU for what it called an exhibition of psychological warfare against its employees. “The decision to send today’s email is a cruel reminder that, ultimately, OHSU does not truly care about its employees and their struggles, particularly their mental health,” the union wrote in a statement that same day.

The union alleged OHSU partakes in a pattern of poor decision-making: “At some point, perhaps someone at OHSU with authority will design a system in which the left hand and the right hand actually coordinate with each other. Until that point, our members are subjected to the whims of OHSU’s worst ideas and behaviors, and this phishing email can now take its place with OHSU’s many other missteps.”

The email in question was brief. It included a brief description of a financial aid program and asked employees to click a link to access more details.

“In response to the current community hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Health & Science University has decided to assist all employees in getting through these difficult times,” the opening line read. The last line read: “Supporting our employees, and community is essential during these challenging times.”

The email was signed at the bottom with a real union member’s name. The union says this left the employee vulnerable to potential “hurtful and angry emails.”

OHSU tells WW sending the email was a mistake, and that the language of mock-phishing email was copied verbatim from a real phishing scam email some OHSU employees received in late March.

“First and foremost, we want to sincerely apologize to the OHSU community,” said OHSU spokesperson Sara Hottman in an email. “That was a mistake. The real scam was insensitive and exploitive of OHSU members — and the attempt to educate members felt the same way, causing confusion and concern.”

Hottman said email scams are the “single largest threat to OHSU technology systems and our ability to provide services to Oregonians.”