With Little Axe having moved out of the 'hood, Musique Plastique is somehow Alberta's only record shop. Resembling a walk-in closet with a cash register, the tiny boutique feels less like a store than a museum exhibit of a vinyl junkie's precisely curated, neatly arranged personal collection; it almost seems like touching anything should be consider a violation. But while the atmosphere is certainly geeky, it's hardly stuffy or uninviting: In such close quarters, it won't be long before you find yourself nerding out with one of the co-owners over the rare, all-German-language versions of Kraftwerk albums or the brilliance of Manuel Gottsching's 1984 electro-prog opus E2-E4. MATTHEW SINGER.