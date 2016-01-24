Welcome to WW’s 2017 Volunteer Guide.

The idea behind this has always been to rally readers to give time and sweat equity to worthy local nonprofits, so as to help make Portland a better place.

In today’s social and political turmoil — especially on the national scene — this sort of help is more important than ever. And if last year’s Give!Guide performance is any indicator, you’re more than up to the challenge.

Here are 70 nonprofits worthy of your time and attention. They have identified their needs in the pages of this guide. If you can fill one of them, great! If you know someone else who can, point that person in the right direction.

Let’s show them what we’re made of.

Thank you.