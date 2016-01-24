Welcome to WW’s 2017 Volunteer Guide.

The idea behind this has always been to rally readers to give time and sweat equity to worthy local nonprofits, so as to help make Portland a better place.

In today’s social and political turmoil — especially on the national scene — this sort of help is more important than ever. And if last year’s Give!Guide performance is any indicator, you’re more than up to the challenge.

Here are 70 nonprofits worthy of your time and attention. They have identified their needs in the pages of this guide. If you can fill one of them, great! If you know someone else who can, point that person in the right direction.

Let’s show them what we’re made of.

Thank you.

If you have any questions or would like to be included in next year’s Volunteer Guide, contact Matt Plambeck at mplambeck@wweek.com.

If you would like information about Give!Guide 2017, contact Mahala Ray at mray@week.com.

ANIMALS

AUDUBON SOCIETY OF PORTLAND

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of the Audubon Society of Portland is to “inspire people to love and protect nature”, and it’s our volunteers who do so much to help us achieve that goal.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are offered a variety of opportunities designed to meet a lot of different interests and schedules. While there is almost always a wait list for volunteering in the Wildlife Care Center, there are lots of other ways volunteers can help. New Volunteer Orientation is Wednesday, February 8, 6-8:30 p.m. If interested, please visit our website at www.audubonportland.org and complete an online application.

Deanna Sawtelle
dsawtelle@audubonportland.org
503-292-6855
audubonportland.org

 

FENCES FOR FIDO

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Fences For Fido eases frustration and loneliness for dogs living outside on chains by building fences for fami- lies at no cost: simply to help a dog live a chain-free life. Within a few short days of when we first meet our Fidos, they receive a custom-built, insulated dog house and warm bed, and we provide critical vet care and spay/neuter.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US? Volun- teering with us is deeply reward- ing and unforgettable. Within 2-3 hours on a Saturday morning, work- ing alongside other volunteers, you change a dog’s life forever. We work together to build a fence insulated dog house, and with the unclipping of a chain, a deserving dog will live a chain-free life!

Michele Coppola
michelec@fencesforfido.org
503-621-9225
fencesforfido.org

 

DOVELEWIS EMERGENCY ANIMAL HOSPITAL

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
DoveLewis is the only nonprofit, 24-hour emergency and ICU animal hospital in the region. DoveLewis provides several unique donor-funded programs to benefit the community, including a volunteer based animal blood bank, a nationally recognized pet loss support program, animal-assisted therapy, 24-hour stabilizing care for stray and wild animals, and financial assistance for qualifying low-income families facing pet emergencies.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Sign up your dog to donate blood to our canine blood bank, be an on-call stray and wildlife transportation facilitator, provide event support in a variety roles, or perform community outreach on behalf of DoveLewis. There is no minimum hour requirement to volunteer. More information is available at dovelewis.org.

Jim Gabrio
jgabrio@dovelewis.org
971-255-5950
dovelewis.org

 

CAT ADOPTION TEAM

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Together with our community, we strive to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. We offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
However you choose to volunteer with us, your efforts save lives! Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a kitten foster, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT!

Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager
nancyp@catadoptionteam.org
503-925-8903 ext 258
catadoptionteam.org

 

THE PIXIE PROJECT

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At Pixie, we make animal adoption and rescue a fun, family friendly, and positive experience. Our dedicated staff focuses on finding life-long matches between pet and adopter and takes a hands-on, personal approach to each and every adoption.

Pixie is committed to keeping pets healthy, happy, and in their homes for life. Our on-site clinic offers low-income and homeless pet owners access to vital veterinary care and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, keeping pets out of shelters and saving lives.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are always in need of people who are enthusiastic about animal welfare and who are interested in working with dogs, cats, outreach, and transport.

Becca Ferguson
volunteer@pixieproject.org
pixieproject.org

 

ARTS

PDX POP NOW!

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
PDX Pop Now! is dedicated to stimulating and expanding participation in Portland music. As an all-volunteer organization committed to being accessible, current, and local, we provide and support live performances and recorded materials. We aspire to advance a sustainable community which values inclusivity and a high caliber of artistry to enable a creative dialogue between artist and audience.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Come help make local music accessible! From the listening committee that curates the annual compilation, to the bands that play our summer festival and the team that works year-round, we’re an entirely volunteer run non-profit and we’d love to have you join us!

volunteer@pdxpopnow.com
pdxpopnow.com

 

COMMUNITY

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PORTLAND/METRO EAST

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Habitat for Humanity creates affordable homeownership opportunities by partnering with hardworking families and the community to build simple, healthy, affordable homes. Each Habitat homeowner helps build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. Since 1981, Habitat for Humanity Portland/ Metro East has built over 340 homes for families in need.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
No experience necessary! We need your help to keep building simple, decent, affordable homes in our community. We work year-round and have both indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities available. Please join us to make the dream of homeownership a reality for deserving families in the Portland/Metro East area.

Marianne McClure
marianne@habitatportlandmetro.org
503-287-9529
habitatportlandmetro.org

 

GUARDIAN PARTNERS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Guardian Partners educates Guardians, monitors cases, and provides resources in an effort to prevent and identify abuse or neglect of vulnerable older adults, persons with disabilities, and children under guardianship care.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are needed to research individual guardianship cases,
visit the homes of protected persons and identify needs and causes for concern. Volunteers are also needed to help with office work, events and fundraising efforts. We have a place for anyone who wants to help.

Kristy Wood
Kristy@guardian-partners.org
503-724-9063
guardian-partners.org

 

BRADLEY ANGLE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Bradley Angle’s mission is to serve all people experiencing, or at risk of, domestic violence by providing safety, education, empowerment, healing and hope. We help families get access to new, safe housing. We help people go back to work or school after abuse. We are there to provide any support that’s needed as survivors take back control of their lives.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
There are so many ways you can give back to support survivors through Bradley Angle. Unpacking donations of undeliverable packages for FINDpdx and prepping meals for support groups are just two options. Learn more at bradleyangle.org/volunteer

Rebecca Alexander
volunteer@bradleyangle.org
503-232-1528
bradleyangle.org

 

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Help Save Lives – Red Cross Volunteers are needed

  • Drivers are needed to transport blood products to patients in need
  • Disaster responders and dispatchers are needed locally and for national deployments
  • Shifts are available every day, both daytime and evenings
  • To apply go to redcross.org/volunteer
  • Questions?  Call 503.528.5430

Volunteer Services
volunteer.cascades@redcross.org
redcross.org

 

CEDAR SINAI PARK

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We provide residential and community-based care to our elders and adults with special needs, allowing them to live with comfort, independence and dignity. We recognize that people, including our eldest and most frail citizens, have the right to control decisions made about their lives. Our goal is to seek and implement new ways to support those decisions and provide meaningful life.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are at the heart of what we do. From leading recreational activities to lending a listening ear, your time is an essential gift to our residents and to this community.

Phoenix Barrow
phoenix.barrow@cedarsinaipark.org
503-535-4055
cedarsinaipark.org

 

COMMUNITY WAREHOUSE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Community Warehouse is the Portland metro area’s only nonprofit furniture banks. Through partnerships with over 200 social service agencies, Community Warehouse collects donated, gently used household goods and furnishings to neighbors in need in our community.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help in the Furniture Bank, sorting and redistributing household goods and furnishings to neighbors in need. Volunteers can help by providing customer service in our Estate Stores, where we sell non-essential, donated household goods. The funds raised in the Estate Store support our nonprofit furniture bank.

Mich Nelson, Program Director and Volunteer Manager  
971.865.5282
mich@communitywarehouse.org
communitywarehouse.org

 

FACT OREGON

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
FACT Oregon’s mission is to empower Oregon families experiencing disability in their pursuit of a whole life by expanding awareness, growing community, and equipping families.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help FACT’s staff by: mentoring families through special education challenges and training; staffing resource fairs to promote FACT’s mission in the community; assisting with registration and set- up at family and community events, training, and conferences; support- ing administrative and information technology activities; and helping families participate in legislative advocacy.

Jan Dinehart
janencorefellow@factoregon.org
503-786-6082
factoregon.org

 

NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Last year, Neighborhood House served more than 18,000 people, including 628 children in three early-child- hood education programs. Ninety percent of the children in its Head Start pre-kindergarten program met or exceeded school-readiness goals in five out of six learning categories (including social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive and literacy).

Our food pantry, the largest in Portland’s West Side, serves over 300 households each month and is 100% community supported.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Serve in our food pantry! M-W 9-5 Th 9-8 Serve at Head Start and Youth after-school programming during the school year. Locations in SW & North Portland.

Corporate/ Group volunteer parties of every size are needed throughout the year for various projects.

Jimmy DeBiasi
volunteer@nhpdx.org
503-246-1663 x2117
nhpdx.org

 

OFFICE OF LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman is to protect individual rights, enhance quality of life, improve care, and pro- mote dignity for residents who have a disability or are elderly and living in a licensed long-term care facility. This is a free and confidential service provided to residents, their families, facility staff and the public.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Many residents are vulnerable and are in need of a Volunteer Ombudsmen to visit, learn about their concerns, and advocate for them. If you are a problem solver, have a desire to learn new or use existing skills, appreciate a flexible schedule, and want to help others contact us. Their Rights, Your Voice!

Lene Garrett
503-378-6303
oregon.gov/LTCO

 

LIVING YOGA

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Since 1998, Living Yoga has been providing yoga as a tool for healing and trans- formation to underserved members of our community. Our volunteers teach trauma-informed yoga classes to youth and adults in prisons, drug and alcohol treatment centers, and mental/behavioral health facilities in the greater Portland-metropolitan area.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Living Yoga classes are taught entirely by volunteers! If you are a yoga enthusiast, this is an amazing opportunity to combine your skills with service. To join us, we ask you to have an established yoga practice (no teaching certification required) and to complete our volunteer training.

Chris Terjeson
chris@living-yoga.org
503-546-1269
living-yoga.org

 

COMMUNITY CYCLING CENTER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We offer community programs that get more of our neighbors feeling the freedom of two wheels. We teach kids and adults how to ride safely, be their own bike mechanics, and get more confident behind the handle- bars. Volunteers play a huge role in everything we do. Learn about bikes while helping others gain access!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
You don’t need bicycle mechanic skills to begin wrenching; you’ll have a chance to become a Certified Volunteer Mechanic! If wrenching isn’t your thing, volunteers lead rides and safety clinics. Plus, we rely on volunteer support for communications and marketing, interpreting, recycling bike parts and much more.

volunteer@communitycyclingcenter.org
503-288-8864
communitycyclingcenter.org

 

STREET ROOTS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Street Roots creates income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper and other media that are catalysts for individual and social change.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Street Roots volunteers help run our front desk through selling papers, office upkeep and organization, building relationships with vendors and assisting vendors in accessing community resources. Additionally, volunteers with copy editing experience meet weekly to proofread the paper.

Meghann
volunteer@streetroots.org
streetroots.org

 

SNOWCAP COMMUNITY CHARITIES

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
SnowCap provides food, clothing, advocacy and other services to those in need throughout East Multnomah County. In a time of rising rents, low income folks will often cut their food budgets in order to avoid homelessness. By providing essential services like food, SnowCap gives Portland’s most vulnerable residents the chance to stay in their homes, and keep the lights on.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help as personal shoppers for SnowCap’s food pantry, clothing sorters, or interviewers in our Client Service area. There are opportunities to help with data entry, administrative work, or as drivers delivering and picking up food. By simply giving their time, volunteers can help their neighbors in need.

Nate Larsen – Volunteer Coordinator
nate@snowcap.org
503-405-4295
snowcap.org

 

HOLLYWOOD SENIOR CENTER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Located in NE Portland, we provide a space for older adults to gather for social, educational, and health-related activities, events, and services. By offering a vibrant and engaging community setting in addition to home-based care , our goal is to allow seniors to live life on their own terms and avoid loneliness and isolation.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We’re looking for volunteers of all ages who can help us with creative and engaging intergenerational projects, outreach and fundraising efforts, and special events planning and execution and marketing in our retail store which provides a creative outlet and supplemental income for crafty seniors. We need positive, friendly self-starters who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults in Portland.

Vivian Foster
vivian.foster@hollywoodseniorcenter.org
503-288-8303
hollywoodseniorcenter.org

 

EDUCATION

VILLAGE HOME EDUCATION RESOURCE CENTER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We provide classes and community for families on independent learning paths to cultivate students who own their learning and develop into life-long learners.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Share their expertise and passions by leading a class or activity.

Lori Walker
lori.walker@villagehome.org
503-597-9100
villagehome.org

 

PORTLAND TENNIS & EDUCATION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Portland Tennis & Education is a nonprofit whose mission is to create partner- ships with families, schools and volunteers to help at-risk K-12 students achieve academic and athletic success. We accomplish this through one-on-one academic tutoring, tennis lessons, a nutrition/fitness curriculum, parent education, and a development program serving junior players who excel at tennis.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers play a dual role as coach and tutor. Coaches/tutors assist our certified coaches in tennis and fitness activities and help our scholar-athletes stay focused on completing their homework. Every volunteer must be willing to take initiative, respond to challenges and be positive. No tennis experience is needed.

Steph Haas
program@ptande.org
503-823-3629
ptande.org

OREGON MARITIME MUSEUM

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We are the only museum that teaches the public about the maritime heritage of the Portland area. We offer a guided tour of the Steamer PORTLAND – a restored tug that worked on the Willamette River, and visitors learn about shipbuilding, steamboats, and river history.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Museum guides give tours; collections volunteers help catalog books, photos, and objects; and we always welcome help in the office! Training and fun provided.

Susan Spitzer
volunteer@oregonmaritimemuseum.org
503-224-7724
oregonmaritimemuseum.org

SMART (START MAKING A READER TODAY)

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We strive to foster a love of reading in PreK through third grade children, while providing essential early childhood literacy encouragement. Reading is fundamental to building a bright and successful future. With the help of volunteer readers, SMART reaches hundreds of Portland children with vital one-on-one reading support, and books for those who need them most.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can share their enthusiasm for books with children by joining us as reading mentors. They will need to be available to read for one hour per week during public school hours from now until mid-May.

Staci Sutton
ssutton@getsmartoregon.org
971-634-1616

 

“I HAVE A DREAM” OREGON

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We leverage and align the resources of more than 60 public, nonprofit, and business partners at the nation’s first “Dreamer School,” Alder Elementary, as well as in the middle and high school in which Alder graduates feed into in the Rockwood neighborhood. Volunteers and community members work alongside us, students and families by providing mentoring, guidance, academic tutoring and more!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers choose from a variety of opportunities that benefit students, parents, and school staff! Pick an opportunity that fits your lifestyle— become a mentor to a Dreamer student, volunteer as a classroom aide, speak at Career Day or host a group of middle schoolers at your place of business

Emily Gaither
emilyg@dreamoregon.org
804-513-6586
dreamoregon.org

 

CHESS FOR SUCCESS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Chess for Success mission is: To help children develop skills necessary for success in school and in life by learning chess. The program runs no-cost chess clubs in high poverty schools throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. Chess has been shown to be an extremely important education tool teaching life skills including critical thinking, perseverance, and pattern identification.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
With over 80 clubs averaging 35 students, volunteers are needed in clubs. Taking attendance, setting up, or playing games. Afternoon availability is needed. For those with weekend availability, tournament assistants are needed. Assistants would help with check-in, set-up, scoring, or answering chess questions. Volunteer shifts are also available for planning events and more.

Kristen Fitzpatrick
kristen@chessforsuccess.org
503-295-1230
chessforsuccess.org

 

OREGON JEWISH MUSEUM AND CENTER FOR HOLOCAUST EDUCATION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At OJMCHE we use a Jewish lens to teach about the need to uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. OJMCHE is a statewide organization, non-sectarian and non-political, and is a community gathering place with exhibits, public programs, and performances for all people. We will host a public grand opening in our new North Park Blocks location in June 2017.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
There are numerous opportunities for volunteers to engage with the museum and its visitors. OJMCHE has an active volunteer and docent corps that works across the institution including working with the many visiting school groups. We are a leader in social justice education hosting thousands of students and teachers annually.

Heather Brunner
hbrunner@ojmche.org
503-226-3600
ojmche.org

 

THE CHILDREN’S BOOK BANK

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Did you know children from low-income households enter first grade with an average of 25 hours of one-to-one book reading, compared with 1,000+ hours for children from middle-class homes? The Children’s Book Bank provides books to children in Portland-area house- holds, giving families who may not otherwise have them the opportunity to experience the incredible joys and benefits of reading together.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
In order to move ~95,000 magical books annually into the hands of children who need them most, volunteers are need- ed to organize book drives, repair once-loved books, and to help sort, bundle and deliver bags and boxes of books throughout the community. Each volunteer hour ensures another family receives books!

Volunteer Manager
info@childrensbookbank.org
503-616-3981
childrensbookbank.org

 

FINANCIAL BEGINNINGS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Financial Beginnings empowers youth and adults to take control of their financial futures. Our free personal finance programs empower participants to play an active role in their financial well-being to build assets, reach their goals, and improve their quality of life. We partner with schools and community organizations to educate youth, college students, and adults. We help Portland by building stronger, more financially stable families and communities.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We train our volunteers and provide all the tools needed to present personal fi- nance lessons in schools and through partnerships with community organizations. We rely on our volunteers to help communicate our personal finance message, as they bring real life examples to the curriculum.

Dusty Rose
dusty@financialbeginnings.org
800-406-1876 x 4
financialbeginnings.org

 

GIRLS BUILD

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Girls Build builds curiosity and confidence in girls through the world of building. We offer two weeks of building summer camps to girls 8 – 14 years old, and give over 35% of girls scholarships.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are looking for volunteers from the following fields:

Accounting
Legal support
Grant writing
Office organization (excel, donor tracking, etc.)
Fundraising
Graphic Design

Katie Hughes
katie@girlsbuildpdx.org
503-708-3496
girlsbuildpdx.org

 

YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS BUSINESS WEEK (YEBW)

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW), we educate and inspire business leaders—as we build the next generation, we better ourselves. One week with YEBW will change your life… You have an opportunity to make a big impact in a short time. While we coach young people on business, we also help them develop life-long professional skills: leadership, teamwork, public speaking and more.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
As a YEBW Advisor, coach and guide a team of 8-to-10 high school students in a mock business competition. We provide the curriculum; you provide the expertise and experience. YEBW helps volunteers hone leadership, mentorship and team building skills. It’s also an opportunity to forge connections within the business community.

Kyle Kavas
info@yebw.org
yebw.org

 

MARATHON SCHOLARS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We bring together caring adults and talented, under-served children to make the dream of a college degree a reality. We believe that higher education is life changing and should be accessible to all who aspire to it. We believe that personal, long-term relationships have the ability to transform the lives of both our Scholars and their Mentors.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Exciting, long-term mentorship opportunity to support first generation college-bound scholars in their marathon journey to a degree. For an average of 5 hours per month, you’ll learn together and expand everyone’s view of the possible! Matches with scholars of all ages avail- able, 4 year commitment minimum.

Molli Mitchell
molli@marathonscholars.org
503-235-2500
marathonscholars.org

ENVIRONMENT

TUALATIN RIVERKEEPERS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Tualatin Riverkeepers is a community-based organization working to protect
and restore Oregon’s Tualatin River system. TRK builds watershed stewardship through education, public restoration, access to nature and advocacy.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteer naturalists lead students on environmental education field trips. Volunteer trip leaders guide paddlers on river trips. Restoration volunteer crew leaders direct teams as they plant natives and pull invasive species. Office volunteers ensure organizational duties are completed. Advocacy committee members steer the organization through environmental issues affecting the watershed.

Margot Fervia-Neamtzu
margot@tualatinriverkeepers.org
503-218-2580
tualatinriverkeepers.org

 

FRIENDS OF TREES

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Friends of Trees’ mission is to bring people together to plant and care for city trees and green spaces in Pacific Northwest communities. We strive to make the health, environmental, and financial benefits of trees accessible to everyone!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We need help planting trees! We plant every Saturday, 9:00am-1:00pm between November and April across the greater Portland metro region. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes/boots. Gloves, tools and plant- ing guidance provided, as well as breakfast treats and hot coffee/tea. Information on this and other roles can be found on our website: http:// www.friendsoftrees.org/volunteering

Jenny & Randi
Volunteer@FriendsofTrees.org
503-595-0213
friendsoftrees.org

 

FRIENDS OF TRYON CREEK

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Our mission, in partnership with Oregon State Parks, is to inspire and nurture relationships with nature in our unique urban forest. Since 1970, FOTC has provided environmental education programs through our many camps, workshops and events, and lead restoration efforts in Tryon Creek State Natural Area.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We have volunteer opportunities for all ages in environmental education and restoration. Lead guided hikes, greet visitors at the Nature Center, remove invasive species, run interpretive stations and more. High School students can volunteer in our Nature Day Camp. Learn more at www.tryonfriends.org

Amy Morrison
volunteer@tryonfriends.org
503-636-4398
tryonfriends.org

 

FRIENDS OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Friends of the Columbia Gorge advocates for the protection of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. We’ve helped the Forest Service acquire nearly 40,000 acres of public land to protect the unique habitats, scenic beauty, and recreational experiences that Portlanders of all ages and abilities can enjoy every day of the year.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Bring your time and talents to protect the Gorge’s unparalleled beauty. Friends’ volunteers steward trails, educate and lead hikes, lend a hand in the office, and attend advocacy and outreach events. If you love the Columbia Gorge, there’s a way to put your talents to use!

Maegan Jossy
maegan@gorgefriends.org
971-634-2028
gorgefriends.org

 

THE OREGON GARDEN

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Oregon Garden’s mission is to welcome and inspire visitors with an appreciation for the extraordinary ecology of the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a meaningful educational experience for gardeners of all skill levels and ages.

With a commitment to sustainability, The Rediscovery Forest, managed in partnership with the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, educates and reveals insights on forest management.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Oregon Garden volunteers contribute their time and talents by gardening and helping to maintain the beauty of our 80-acre botanical garden. Like talking to new people? Volunteer with Visitor Services as a Greeter, in the Retail Nursery or Information Booth. Special events such as Brewfest, Earth Day and Christmas in the Garden are a great way to help out and have fun.

Beth Maurer
bmaurer@oregongarden.org
503-874-2533
oregongarden.org

 

WILLAMETTE RIVERKEEPER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
For over 20 years, Willamette Riverkeeper has been the only nonprofit dedicated to restoring, protecting and enjoying the Willamette River, including dozens of on-the-river events and volunteer opportunities every year, and continued advocacy for a cleaner, healthier river, including a robust cleanup of the Portland Harbor Superfund site.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers of all kinds can help with river cleanup and restoration throughout the year, including Ross Island Paddle & Plants, monthly Trashy Tuesday river cleanups, and our annual Great WiIlamette Cleanup in October. Experienced paddlers can volunteer to lead outings, including our award-winning Paddle Oregon weeklong river excursion in August.

Marci Krass
marci@willametteriverkeeper.org
503-223-6418
willamette-riverkeeper.org

 

TRASH FOR PEACE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of Trash for Peace is to provide hands-on, innovative experiences that encourage resilient communities. We implement a dynamic and flexible Sustainability Education Program on site at afford- able housing communities (weekly) and in schools (monthly) that focuses on creativity, team-building, leader- ship, and hands-on learning for youth and families. Some activities include building recycle bins out of reused materials, building tire gardens, solar fountains, cooking with little waste, weaving out of plastic bags, and more.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We love volunteers! Those who enjoy working with youth and families can assist us with leading and planning hands-on activities either at affordable housing communities or with schools. Most of the youth we work with are elementary and middle school ages. Volunteers who prefer working with adults can assist our team with fund- raising events, one of our two pop-up zero waste cafes, or grant-writing.

Laura Tokarski
lakutner@gmail.com
503-250-0997
trashforpeace.org

 

FOREST PARK CONSERVANCY

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Forest Park Conservancy protects and restores Forest Park. We maintain and enhance the park’s extensive trails network, restore wildlife habitat, and inspire community appreciation and stewardship of one of the largest urban forests in the United States.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers play a central role in our efforts to restore Forest Park. Volunteers help us repair and maintain trails, build bridges, plant trees, and pull ivy and other invasive plants. For volunteers who don’t like working outside, we always need help around the office.

Robert Carr, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator
rob@forestparkconservancy.org
503-223-544 9106
forestparkconservancy.org

 

LOWER COLUMBIA ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Estuary Partnership protects and preserves the lower Columbia River for cur- rent and future generations of fish, wildlife and people. Together with partners, students and volunteers we restore habitat to bring back salmon, improve water quality and provide a wide range of opportunities for the community to explore and connect with local natural areas.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers help restore salmon habitat by planting trees or removing invasive species and litter in natural areas near streams and rivers in the Metro region. Volunteer events are generally on Saturday mornings and occur year round. All ages and abilities are welcome!

Samantha Dumont
sdumont@estuarypartnership.org
503-226-1565, ext. 245
estuarypartnership.org

 

SOLVE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
SOLVE involves and connects thousands of Portland residents through hands on, outdoor projects every year! Our community events keep our natural areas, parks, rivers and neighborhoods clean and healthy. Our volunteer projects help protect and preserve the natural areas that make Portland unique, while connecting community members to each other and to our environment through service. Projects provide a fun, easy way to get outdoors and make a difference!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Join your community and improve our environment at an upcoming litter cleanup, community planting or invasive plant removal near you! Bring your family and friends to a Saturday project or host an event of your own. No experience is needed; supplies are provided. Get in touch today at solveoregon.org.

Kaleen Boyle
kaleen@solveoregon.org
503-844-9571 ext 332
solveoregon.org

 

350PDX

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We continue to build a grassroots climate justice movement that is volunteer-led to help solve the climate crisis, increasing public awareness and engagement through educational and arts events, trainings, actions, and partnerships with aligned groups.

Recent wins include city law banning new fossil fuel terminals, divestment of Metro’s investments in fossil fuel holdings, and activation of over a thousand Portlanders.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers run our campaigns: Divestment, Fossil Fuel Resistance, Legislative, Communications, Neighborhoods, Arts, Outreach, and Just Transition to Renewable Energy. Writers, facilitators, photographers, analysts, artists, educators, engineers, performers, lawyers, and trouble-makers are welcome!

We hold orientations on a regular basis: 350pdx.org/volunteering for more info and to sign up!

Maya Jarrad
maya@350pdx.org
503-281-1485
350pdx.org

 

HEALTH & WELLNESS

THE DAYA FOUNDATION – A NONPROFIT YOGA STUDIO

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
DAYA is Portland’s nonprofit yoga studio. We offer a range of yoga classes including mindful vinyasa, restorative, and strength conditioning, as well
as special programs for Parkin- son’s, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries. Our Yoga Outreach Programs support schools, hospitals, and prisons, including bringing yoga teacher trainings to prisons. We also offer programs for anxiety, depression and addiction.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Dedicated and passionate volunteers are essential to DAYA. We have opportunities for volunteer teaching in DAYA’s Outreach Programs in prisons, hospitals, schools, and rehab centers, as well as assisting adaptive yoga classes in our studio. Volunteer and work-trade positions also include front desk support, studio care, and special projects.

Beck Forsland, Studio Manager
beck@dayafoundation.org
503-552-9642
dayafoundation.org

 

MEALS ON WHEELS PEOPLE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide hot, nutritious meals to older adults at 30 meal sites in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties and Meals on Wheels delivery to homebound seniors. With the help of 5,000 volunteers, we now serves 5,700 meals daily and 1.3 mil- lion meals each year.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound elderly on weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. We have dozens of pick-up locations throughout the greater metro area. Volunteers are also needed to help serve meals in neighborhood dining centers and serve on fundraising committees.

Catie Ellis
catie.ellis@mealsonwheelspeople.org
503-953-8101
mealsonwheelspeople.org

 

HOUSECALL PROVIDERS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Housecall Providers is a medical nonprofit providing primary-care house calls and hospice services to homebound seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Portland metropolitan area. We do not turn patients away based on inability to pay.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Visit homebound people in the Portland area to offer companionship and/or caregiver respite. You may play cards, share music, help with chores or simply offer quiet comfort by hold- ing a hand. Volunteers especially needed in East Portland, Gresham, Beaverton/Tigard, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Oregon City, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, etc…

Todd Lawrence
volunteers@housecallproviders.org
971-202-5515
housecallproviders.org

 

ALBERTINA KERR

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Building on a 109-year history of helping the most vulnerable Oregonians, Alberti- na Kerr strengthens our community by ensuring that children and adults with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges thrive in nurturing homes and inclusive communities.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Albertina Kerr offers a range of volunteer opportunities for different skill levels, interests and time commitments. From becoming a visiting friend in one of our group homes, joining a special event, or volunteering at Albertina’s Place, there’s a perfect place for everyone.

Volunteer Manager
volunteer@albertinakerr.org
503-408-4721
albertinakerr.org

 

STORE TO DOOR

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Store to Door supports independent living for Portland area seniors and people with disabilities by providing an affordable, personal, volunteer-based grocery shopping and delivery service. Our vision is that the Portland area will be a community where all seniors and people with disabilities are nourished, included and can age with dignity in the setting of their own choice.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Our volunteers act as a bridge between homebound elders and the community. We have fun, meaningful, one-time or ongoing volunteer opportunities for individuals and groups. Support local elders as an order taker, shopper, or delivery driver/friendly visitor. Volunteers can also support our program administration and special projects.

Amanda McIver
amanda@storetodooroforegon.org
503-200-3333 (008)
storetodooroforegon.org

 

TIP TRAUMA INTERVENTION PROGRAM OF PORTLAND/VANCOUVER, INC.

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
TIP Volunteers respond on scene at the request of police/fire/medical to provide emotional and practical support to those affected by a tragedy. We are “citizens helping citizens in crisis”.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
All TIP volunteers are background checked, fingerprinted and complete a 58+ hours classroom training that is officered once per year. At that time they move into a 3-month Field Training Program where they actually respond on scene with a veteran volunteer. After they complete this phase the commitment we ask for is sign up for three 12-hours shifts each month. 7 am to 7 pm or 7 pm to 7 am. They pick their own days.

June Vining
June@tipnw.org
tipnw.org

 

OREGON FOOD BANK

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Help us create an Oregon without hunger! Join one of our fun, energetic 2-3 hour long food repack shifts. You’ll be AMAZED at how much we can do! Shifts run throughout the week in Portland and Beaverton, including weeknights and weekends. Volunteer instructors are also needed for our garden and nutrition education programs.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
No special skills are required and training occurs on-site for garden and food repack shifts. Many shifts are available for ages 6+, and we can accommodate large groups. Passion, enthusiasm, and willingness to sweat preferred! It’s easy to sign up. Visit www.oregonfoodbank. org to learn more and see the schedule.

Laura Yeary
volunteer@oregonfoodbank.org
503-972-2993
oregonfoodbank.org

 

PROVIDENCE HOSPICE & CAMP ERIN

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Providence Hospice provides expert, compassionate care for individuals and families as they face the end of life. Caring for patients at home, it is
our goal to help people live life to its fullest by addressing their physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs. Our grief support services help adults and children following a death.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Following training, we match volunteer interests with patient needs, offering: caregiver respite, friendly visits, bedside vigils, pet visits, massage, veteran to veteran, grief support and more. Camp Erin volunteers support grieving children ages 6-17 at free summer camp. Service area: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill counties and Columbia Gorge area.

Jean Lyons
Jean.Lyons@providence.org
503-215-4857
oregon.providence.org

 

NORTHWEST ASSOCIATION FOR BLIND ATHLETES

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Northwest Association for Blind Athletes provides life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to children, adults and military veterans who are blind and visually impaired. Our programs are centered around helping individuals with visual impairments build confidence, enhance independence, gain friendships and act as a catalyst to help individuals succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Our programs rely on numerous volunteers to improve the quality of life for individuals with visual impairments in our community. Volunteers act as tandem bike captains, ski guides, committee members and help in several other areas across the organization. Please join us and experience our mission-in-action.

Krista Pomeroy
kpomeroy@nwaba.org
360-984-5627
nwaba.org

 

CENTRAL CITY CONCERN

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Central City Concern works to end homelessness through housing, health care, and supportive employment services to those impacted by trauma, addiction, mental illness, chronic disease, and poverty. Our housing and health care choice models help more than 13,000 individuals a year find healing, stability, and hope for the future.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Whether teaching healthy lifestyle habits, hospitably assisting waiting patients, assessing a resume, or compiling survey results, volunteers at CCC not only provide our housing, health, and employment programs with valuable time and flexibility, but also allow those we serve to receive the best care and attention possible.

Eric Reynolds
eric.reynolds@ccconcern.org
503-200-3893
centralcityconcern.org

 

OUR HOUSE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We serve low-income people living with HIV in Oregon and southwest Washington. Our continuum of care provides nursing, social work, occupational therapy, supplemental food, household goods, and clothing to hundreds of individuals each year. We are the only residential facility like it in the state, having started our operations in 1988. Guided by compassion, collaboration, and respect, Our House inspires people with HIV to live well.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are key members of the care team and all positions directly interact with clients. Volunteer roles include cooks, kitchen helpers, receptionists, food pantry compan- ions, therapy garden facilitators, and special event helpers. We are looking for individuals who are interested in making a longer term commitment of time and energy, and who treat people with compassion, dignity, and respect. If you’re interested in making authentic connections with people and want to contribute to a higher quality of life for our clients, we may be the organization you’re seeking!

Chris McDonald
volunteer@ourhouseofportland.org
503-234-0175
ourhouseofportland.org

 

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION OREGON CHAPTER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
For 34 years, the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter has provided education and support for people diagnosed, their families, and caregivers. The Oregon Chapter serves the Portland metro area with resources, information and support. Each year, the Oregon chapter provides live education courses, robust online services, a 24/7 helpline, local support groups, and an annual caregivers conference.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Our volunteers are passionate and want to make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The Oregon Chapter offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities, from education presenters and support group facilitators, to fundraising committee members and day-of volunteers at our Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Learn more: alz.org/oregon

infoalzoregon@alz.org
800-272-3900
alz.org/oregon

 

CLACKAMAS VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Clackamas Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) is a free medical clinic serving the unin- sured & underinsured in Clackamas County, with the help of volunteer doctors, nurses and clinic staff .Located in Oregon City, the Founders Clinic is the only clinic in Clackamas County which offers medical services at no cost to patients. Primary care physicians and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive services to clinic patients, including disease prevention and health maintenance. Services include physical exams, care for patients with chronic disease such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, and heart disease, and education for self-care. Specialized services that cannot be provided onsite are referred to our network of specialty physicians within the region. The clinic also serves as a health education resource and provides self-care coaching and educational materials for our patients, in addition to screenings and services for local health fairs, nutrition classes, and screenings for chronic conditions.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Dedicated volunteers with a wide range of skills are essential to keeping our doors open and sustaining our medical services. We are in need of volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, phlebotomists, interpreters and eligibility personnel to help run our ongoing clinics, which are held every Wednesday from 1-5pm, every Thursday from 5-9pm and the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 1-5pm.

Dayna Velasco
dayna.velasco@clackamasvim.org
503-722-4400
clackamasvim.org

 

REMODELING FOR INDEPENDENCE TOGETHER OR REFIT

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Refit is a non-profit seeking to ease the burden of veterans and the disabled, by carrying out vital home modifications at no cost to those we serve – making it possible for them to stay in their homes – living with dignity – joyful in the knowledge that they are valued, loved and sup- ported by their community.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are recruiting for Board Members, Committee Members and professional contractors and re-modelers. De- pending on your skills and interests we have a place for you.

Laurey Maslyk
LMaslyk@refitportland.org
503-698-8382
refitportland.org

 

VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER AND FOUNDATION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
VGMHC provides high-quality, comprehensive and culturally appropriate primary health care to the communities of Washington and Yamhill Counties with a special emphasis with emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others with barriers to receiving care. One in every 15 people (45,000 patients) in these two counties rely on VGMHC for their health care.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Health Care Symposium (Spring/date TBD- various opportunities) Migrant Camp Program (June – August; various bilingual opportunities) Grape Adventure (July 22 – various opportunities) National Health Center Week Health & Resource Fairs (August; various bilingual opportunities) ¡Prospera! (Fall/date TBD – various bilingual opportunities) Bilingual Health Professionals Volunteer on call.

virginiagarcia.org/ways-to-help/volunteer

 

KAISER PERMANENTE HOSPICE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Kaiser Permanente Hospice is a non-profit hospice serving members and community in the Portland Metro Area, including Washington, Yamhill, Clackamas and Clark Counties. Hospice is a unique, patient-centered, team-based approach to palliative (comfort) care for an individual with a life-limiting illness in their home setting. Our staff are experts in walking with our patients and families to support them on this journey. Kaiser Permanente Hospice is Medicare and Joint Com- mission accredited.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Hospice Volunteers are an important part of our hospice team, serving one patient at a time, in their community. “Re- spite” volunteers provide a break for a family caregiver in the home up to 4 hours a week. A volunteer can visit with the patient, assist with a project, offer light house work, cooking, or assist a patient. For patients living in supportive housing, the volunteer’s 1 hour visit focus on companion- ship. Read a book, play cards, hold a hand, talk or just be a caring presence during your visit with patients. Come learn the power of holding presence and holding a hand.

Annette Shaff-Palmer, CVA
hospicevolunteernw@kp.org
503.499.5168
oregonhospice.org

 

SOCIAL ACTION

COMMUNITY VISION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Community Vision works to make Oregon a place where all people with disabilities can live, work, and thrive in whatever communities they choose. We offer a network of services, including sup- ported living, homeownership, asset development, youth programs and employment services.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Dream Builders Alliance helps youth and young adults with a range of disabilities set employment goals, explore post secondary education options, and make plans for living the life they want to live. Volunteer Mentors are needed to provide a fun and safe learning environment for young adult participants that build towards developing goals and vocational skills while exploring personal interests. Activities range from meeting in the community to discuss life dreams
and goals, to practicing applicable skills. This could include riding public transit, building networking skills, attending college classes, or arranging informational interviews. Each activ- ity is geared to the participant’s skills and interests.Mentors will meet with their young adult participant match for 3-5 hours a week in the community for a minimum of 6 months.

Rachel Eaton
reaton@cvision.org
503-292-4964
cvision.org

 

HUMAN SOLUTIONS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of Human Solutions is to help low- income and homeless families and individuals gain self-sufficiency by providing affordable housing, family support services, job readiness training and economic development opportunities. At Human Solutions, our vision is to foster a prosperous and healthy community that is free of homelessness and of the devastating effects of homeless- ness and poverty.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are needed at both our no- turn away Family Center for adults with children and our newly opened Gresham Women’s Shelter. Volunteers will have the opportunity of getting involved directly with our Shelter guests– teaching workshops, hosting field trips, organizing movie or craft nights with our Children and Adults and creating community between our participants, staff and volunteers. We welcome folks at multiple levels– from weekly Volunteer Leaders to one-time event volunteers, your presence makes a significant impact on our day-to-day operations and creates influential change throughout our shelters. We look forward to having you!

Emilie Friedman
efriedman@humansolutions.org
503-278-1637
humansolutions.org

 

ON-THE-MOVE COMMUNITY INTEGRATION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
On-the-Move supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in accessing their community through healthful, meaningful and environmentally responsible activities. Each day we are out in the community modeling inclusion and celebrating diversity.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are seeking volunteers for our spring and fall adult reading programs. No teaching experience necessary! All you need is a willingness to learn, listen and share. This summer, we are launching a new program that matches community members with individuals who experience dis- ability to connect and build friend- ships. For more information, please contact us!

Jackie Cunningham
Jackie@onthemoveonline.org
503-287-0346
onthemovepdx.org

 

SAGE – SENIOR ADVOCATES FOR GENERATIONAL EQUITY

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
SAGE is a community of people over fifty who believe that each generation should improve the quality of life for the next. Together, we commit to give, serve or advocate for causes that benefit younger and future generations – strengthening education, restoring the environment, building financial security. Based in Portland, we offer workshops and discussions to em- power people to give forward.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
The future needs all the advocates it can get! Be an advocate by inviting friends or col- leagues to a Social or Business Lunch. Together, we explore solutions to environmental, economic and educational challenges facing the future. We share opportunities to advance those solutions by volunteering with local nonprofits. Visit: Wearesage.org.

Steve Higgs
info@wearesage.org
971-717-6570
wearesage.org

 

ELDERS IN ACTION

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Elders in Action serves older adults in the Portland metro area in a myriad of ways, and works to build a community for all ages. Through our programs we pro- vide one-on-one assistance to people aged 60+ experiencing problems with housing, healthcare, crime, abuse, and more. We are a listening ear, resource guide, and problem solver who helps, advocates, and empowers.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Elders in Action is looking for volunteers of all ages to engage, empower, assist and advocate for older adults that live independently and are dealing with a road block or complicated issue affecting their lives. We are particularly looking for bilingual volunteers who can help serve our diverse constituency.

Mark Noonan
mark@eldersinaction.org
503-235-5474
eldersinaction.org

 

YOUTH

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL CAMP FOR GIRLS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Rock ’n’ Roll Camp for Girls, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that builds girls’ selfesteem through music creation and performance. Providing workshops and technical training, we create leadership opportunities, cultivate a supportive community of peers and mentors, and encourage social change and the development of life skills.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We welcome individuals who self-identify as female, trans* (regardless of identity), or gender non-conforming for direct mentorship positions at summer camp such as instrument instruction, workshop facilitation, and counsel- ing. Anyone may apply for indirect mentorship roles, such as kitchen support, gear hauling, front desk and more. Help girls rock!

Rae Palmer
rae@girlsrockcamp.org
503-488-0234
girlsrockcamp.org

 

BOYS & GIRLS AID

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Boys & Girls Aid works to secure lifelong connections for every child in Oregon. Regardless of age or background, we believe children belong in families that are permanent and stable. While every child deserves a family, not every child has a family. Between the ages of 0 to 23, we have a focus on making sure every child has a lifelong adult connected to their future. Right now there are more than 8,000 children in Oregon’s foster care system. We believe every single one of them deserves a family.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
The time volunteers spend at Boys & Girls Aid will directly support children in foster care while we work to find their forever families. Volunteers can build welcome bags for children, do activities with youth in foster care or prepare a meal for them. We have a number of other volunteer positions so that there is something out there for everyone.

Britnee Sheridan
volunteer@boysandgirlsaid.org
503-542-2303
boysandgirlsaid.org

 

CASA FOR CHILDREN OF MULTNOMAH, WASHINGTON,
AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Every day in Oregon, abused and neglected children are taken from unsafe homes and placed into foster care. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers provide a stable,caring adult presence in these kids’ lives, giving them hope for a better future by ensuring that their educational, emotional, medical and practical needs are met while they are under court protection.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Our trained volunteers get to know each child by visiting them and speaking to those involved in the child’s life. CASAs monitor the case by attending meetings and hearings, provide an objective opinion to the court, and make recommendations to ensure the necessary safety, care, and permanence for each child.

Susan King
sking@casahelpskids.org
503-988-6528
casahelpskids.org

 

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
RMHC helps Portland by providing a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill children receiving treatment at Doernbecher and Randall Children’s Hospitals, as well as the Kartini Clinic.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
There are a plethora of ways volunteers can help serve RMHC families, including: cleaning and organizing common spaces, sorting donations, children’s programming, front desk operations, driving, music, pet and massage therapy, and much more!

Jordan Boustead
jordan.boustead@rmhcoregon.org
503-943-6672
rmhcoregon.org

 

PASSPORT OREGON

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Passport Oregon’s vision is to take students and their families out of their day to day lives and out into nature. We partner with schools and communities to identify young Oregonians that lack avenues to adventures in Oregon’s outdoors. We gather the students into a cohort, and they travel together two times a month on various trips around Oregon.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers will help our students in a multitude of ways. Volunteers help plan the logistics of trips, contact partners for donations, work with families, at- tend trips, and encourage education, empowerment, and exploration for our students.

Ariel Kanable
ariel@passportoregon.org
passportoregon.org

 

GIRLS INC. OF THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest inspires girls ages 6-18 to be strong, smart, and bold through research-based and gender-specific after school pro- grams, camps, and workshops. The Girls Inc. Experience equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow into healthy, educated, and independent adults.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Girls Inc. seeks dynamic and diverse volunteers who are passionate about improving the lives of girls. We offer long-term and short-term options for getting involved. The first step is to complete a volunteer application at www.girlsincpnw.org/apply/

Grace Dyer
volunteer@girlsincpnw.org
503-230-0054
girlsincpnw.org

 

NEW AVENUES FOR YOUTH

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Since 1997, New Avenues for Youth has impacted the lives of more than 20,000 individuals through a range of services that address basic needs & safety, provide opportunities for education & career, and help youth achieve self-sufficiency. Our mis- sion is to work in partnership with our community to prevent youth homelessness and provide homeless and at-risk young people with the resources and skills needed to lead healthy, productive lives.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We welcome volunteers in a variety of capacities at New Avenues for Youth! We have opportunities to tutor youth in GED subjects, serve meals, host job-site tours, lead workshops, collaborate with youth through art and music, support LGBTQ youth in our SMYRC program, assist at fundraising events, and more. To learn more, e mail us and request a copy of our volunteer application.

Hana Sant
hsant@newavenues.org
503-517-3900
newavenues.org

 

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Big Brothers Big Sisters helps the Portland metro area by serving at risk youth who need help. BBBS does this via mentorship. Mentorship allows youth to feel invested in life. In turn, they want to give back. It is a cyclical sprial of improvement that serves our entire community. In addition, BBBS mentorship helps youth be successful in school and life. Oregon has a 75% graduation rate. Mentorship has been proven to change that statistic for our most vulnerable kids. In fact 100% of BBBS HS seniors graduated on time last year!

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Become a Mentor! Great Big Brothers and Sisters are reliable, flexible folks who know that spending consistent quality time doing awesome things (hiking, playing video games or simply playing catch) can make a huge difference to a child. Volunteering just a few hours a month has a BIG impact on a child and their chance at graduation and life success.

Christine Ruddy
BBBSinfo@bbbsnorthwest.org
503-249-4859
itsbigtime.org

 

P:EAR

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
p:ear builds positive relationships with homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation to affirm personal worth and create more meaningful and healthier lives. Each year our pro- grams serve almost 900 homeless and transitional young people ages 15 to 24.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are the keystone at p:ear. They provide the much needed support to the program and the positive relationships that homeless youth lack. p:ear offers a variety of volunteer opportunities.

Joy Cartier
joy@pearmentor.org
503-228-6677
pearmentor.org

 

THE DOUGY CENTER

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Our mission is to provide support in a safe place where children, teens, young adults and their families grieving a death can share their experiences. We offer free, ongoing peer sup- port groups for children ages 3-18 and their adult caregivers and two support groups for young adults ages 18-35ish. We also provide educational and support materials to grieving families around the world. In a time when children and teens can feel confused and isolated, our groups offer understand- ing, acceptance, and support.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
As a volunteer, you have the chance to co- facilitate a peer support group for children, teens, or adults. You work closely with a staff member and a team of other volunteers to create a safe, welcoming group atmosphere for grieving families. Before joining a group, volunteers complete our three-day facilitator training (offered three times a year).

Jana DeCristofaro, LCSW
jana@dougy.org
503-542-4824
dougy.org

 

VIBE OF PORTLAND

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Vibe of Portland provides quality arts and music educational opportunities and access for students throughout Portland regardless of their backgrounds. Vibe has in-school and after-school art and music classes, workshops, camps and teacher-training programs. Vibe hires local artists and musicians who are passionate about sharing art and music with the next generation of creatives.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Vibe is currently looking for volunteers who can help with various administrative projects, fundraising and events, or assisting teaching artists and musicians in their classes. Classes typically occur during the after-school hours of 3 to 5 pm.

Laura Streib
info@vibepdx.org
503-560-3592
vibepdx.org

 

PROJECT LEMONADE

HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
There are approximately 13,000 children in the foster care system in Oregon, and budget reductions have practically eliminated state-issued clothing vouchers for foster families. Project Lemonade aims to help fill the gap and increase self-esteem in foster children by providing a free back-to-school shopping experience in our store, stocked with new & nearly-new clothing at no cost to foster families.

HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can work directly with foster youth in the summer as personal shoppers and help kids find their perfect outfit for school. During the off-season, volunteers help sort donations and have the opportunity to develop retail skills as they set up the Project Lemonade store.

Kristy Hathaway
kristy@projectlemonadepdx.org
971-272-7675
projectlemonadepdx.org