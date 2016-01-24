Welcome to WW’s 2017 Volunteer Guide.
The idea behind this has always been to rally readers to give time and sweat equity to worthy local nonprofits, so as to help make Portland a better place.
In today’s social and political turmoil — especially on the national scene — this sort of help is more important than ever. And if last year’s Give!Guide performance is any indicator, you’re more than up to the challenge.
Here are 70 nonprofits worthy of your time and attention. They have identified their needs in the pages of this guide. If you can fill one of them, great! If you know someone else who can, point that person in the right direction.
Let’s show them what we’re made of.
Thank you.
If you have any questions or would like to be included in next year’s Volunteer Guide, contact Matt Plambeck at mplambeck@wweek.com.
If you would like information about Give!Guide 2017, contact Mahala Ray at mray@week.com.
ANIMALS
AUDUBON SOCIETY OF PORTLAND
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of the Audubon Society of Portland is to “inspire people to love and protect nature”, and it’s our volunteers who do so much to help us achieve that goal.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are offered a variety of opportunities designed to meet a lot of different interests and schedules. While there is almost always a wait list for volunteering in the Wildlife Care Center, there are lots of other ways volunteers can help. New Volunteer Orientation is Wednesday, February 8, 6-8:30 p.m. If interested, please visit our website at www.audubonportland.org and complete an online application.
Deanna Sawtelle
dsawtelle@audubonportland.org
503-292-6855
audubonportland.org
FENCES FOR FIDO
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Fences For Fido eases frustration and loneliness for dogs living outside on chains by building fences for fami- lies at no cost: simply to help a dog live a chain-free life. Within a few short days of when we first meet our Fidos, they receive a custom-built, insulated dog house and warm bed, and we provide critical vet care and spay/neuter.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US? Volun- teering with us is deeply reward- ing and unforgettable. Within 2-3 hours on a Saturday morning, work- ing alongside other volunteers, you change a dog’s life forever. We work together to build a fence insulated dog house, and with the unclipping of a chain, a deserving dog will live a chain-free life!
Michele Coppola
michelec@fencesforfido.org
503-621-9225
fencesforfido.org
DOVELEWIS EMERGENCY ANIMAL HOSPITAL
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
DoveLewis is the only nonprofit, 24-hour emergency and ICU animal hospital in the region. DoveLewis provides several unique donor-funded programs to benefit the community, including a volunteer based animal blood bank, a nationally recognized pet loss support program, animal-assisted therapy, 24-hour stabilizing care for stray and wild animals, and financial assistance for qualifying low-income families facing pet emergencies.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Sign up your dog to donate blood to our canine blood bank, be an on-call stray and wildlife transportation facilitator, provide event support in a variety roles, or perform community outreach on behalf of DoveLewis. There is no minimum hour requirement to volunteer. More information is available at dovelewis.org.
Jim Gabrio
jgabrio@dovelewis.org
971-255-5950
dovelewis.org
CAT ADOPTION TEAM
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Together with our community, we strive to make the Portland metro area one of the best places in the country for cats and the people who care for them. We offer adoption, foster, medical care, and low-cost spay/neuter programs, plus other high-quality services to help make life better for cats and people. Join us in saving lives!
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
However you choose to volunteer with us, your efforts save lives! Make matches as an adoption counselor, become a kitten foster, represent CAT at events, provide daily care for shelter cats, assist spay/neuter clients, or be a kitty chauffeur. Just bring your people skills and compassion for cats to CAT!
Nancy Puro, Volunteer Manager
nancyp@catadoptionteam.org
503-925-8903 ext 258
catadoptionteam.org
THE PIXIE PROJECT
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At Pixie, we make animal adoption and rescue a fun, family friendly, and positive experience. Our dedicated staff focuses on finding life-long matches between pet and adopter and takes a hands-on, personal approach to each and every adoption.
Pixie is committed to keeping pets healthy, happy, and in their homes for life. Our on-site clinic offers low-income and homeless pet owners access to vital veterinary care and low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, keeping pets out of shelters and saving lives.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are always in need of people who are enthusiastic about animal welfare and who are interested in working with dogs, cats, outreach, and transport.
Becca Ferguson
volunteer@pixieproject.org
pixieproject.org
ARTS
PDX POP NOW!
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
PDX Pop Now! is dedicated to stimulating and expanding participation in Portland music. As an all-volunteer organization committed to being accessible, current, and local, we provide and support live performances and recorded materials. We aspire to advance a sustainable community which values inclusivity and a high caliber of artistry to enable a creative dialogue between artist and audience.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Come help make local music accessible! From the listening committee that curates the annual compilation, to the bands that play our summer festival and the team that works year-round, we’re an entirely volunteer run non-profit and we’d love to have you join us!
volunteer@pdxpopnow.com
pdxpopnow.com
COMMUNITY
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PORTLAND/METRO EAST
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Habitat for Humanity creates affordable homeownership opportunities by partnering with hardworking families and the community to build simple, healthy, affordable homes. Each Habitat homeowner helps build and purchase their home with an affordable mortgage. Since 1981, Habitat for Humanity Portland/ Metro East has built over 340 homes for families in need.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
No experience necessary! We need your help to keep building simple, decent, affordable homes in our community. We work year-round and have both indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities available. Please join us to make the dream of homeownership a reality for deserving families in the Portland/Metro East area.
Marianne McClure
marianne@habitatportlandmetro.org
503-287-9529
habitatportlandmetro.org
GUARDIAN PARTNERS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Guardian Partners educates Guardians, monitors cases, and provides resources in an effort to prevent and identify abuse or neglect of vulnerable older adults, persons with disabilities, and children under guardianship care.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are needed to research individual guardianship cases,
visit the homes of protected persons and identify needs and causes for concern. Volunteers are also needed to help with office work, events and fundraising efforts. We have a place for anyone who wants to help.
Kristy Wood
Kristy@guardian-partners.org
503-724-9063
guardian-partners.org
BRADLEY ANGLE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Bradley Angle’s mission is to serve all people experiencing, or at risk of, domestic violence by providing safety, education, empowerment, healing and hope. We help families get access to new, safe housing. We help people go back to work or school after abuse. We are there to provide any support that’s needed as survivors take back control of their lives.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
There are so many ways you can give back to support survivors through Bradley Angle. Unpacking donations of undeliverable packages for FINDpdx and prepping meals for support groups are just two options. Learn more at bradleyangle.org/volunteer
Rebecca Alexander
volunteer@bradleyangle.org
503-232-1528
bradleyangle.org
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Help Save Lives – Red Cross Volunteers are needed
- Drivers are needed to transport blood products to patients in need
- Disaster responders and dispatchers are needed locally and for national deployments
- Shifts are available every day, both daytime and evenings
- To apply go to redcross.org/volunteer
- Questions? Call 503.528.5430
Volunteer Services
volunteer.cascades@redcross.org
redcross.org
CEDAR SINAI PARK
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We provide residential and community-based care to our elders and adults with special needs, allowing them to live with comfort, independence and dignity. We recognize that people, including our eldest and most frail citizens, have the right to control decisions made about their lives. Our goal is to seek and implement new ways to support those decisions and provide meaningful life.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are at the heart of what we do. From leading recreational activities to lending a listening ear, your time is an essential gift to our residents and to this community.
Phoenix Barrow
phoenix.barrow@cedarsinaipark.org
503-535-4055
cedarsinaipark.org
COMMUNITY WAREHOUSE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Community Warehouse is the Portland metro area’s only nonprofit furniture banks. Through partnerships with over 200 social service agencies, Community Warehouse collects donated, gently used household goods and furnishings to neighbors in need in our community.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help in the Furniture Bank, sorting and redistributing household goods and furnishings to neighbors in need. Volunteers can help by providing customer service in our Estate Stores, where we sell non-essential, donated household goods. The funds raised in the Estate Store support our nonprofit furniture bank.
Mich Nelson, Program Director and Volunteer Manager
971.865.5282
mich@communitywarehouse.org
communitywarehouse.org
FACT OREGON
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
FACT Oregon’s mission is to empower Oregon families experiencing disability in their pursuit of a whole life by expanding awareness, growing community, and equipping families.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help FACT’s staff by: mentoring families through special education challenges and training; staffing resource fairs to promote FACT’s mission in the community; assisting with registration and set- up at family and community events, training, and conferences; support- ing administrative and information technology activities; and helping families participate in legislative advocacy.
Jan Dinehart
janencorefellow@factoregon.org
503-786-6082
factoregon.org
NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Last year, Neighborhood House served more than 18,000 people, including 628 children in three early-child- hood education programs. Ninety percent of the children in its Head Start pre-kindergarten program met or exceeded school-readiness goals in five out of six learning categories (including social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive and literacy).
Our food pantry, the largest in Portland’s West Side, serves over 300 households each month and is 100% community supported.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Serve in our food pantry! M-W 9-5 Th 9-8 Serve at Head Start and Youth after-school programming during the school year. Locations in SW & North Portland.
Corporate/ Group volunteer parties of every size are needed throughout the year for various projects.
Jimmy DeBiasi
volunteer@nhpdx.org
503-246-1663 x2117
nhpdx.org
OFFICE OF LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman is to protect individual rights, enhance quality of life, improve care, and pro- mote dignity for residents who have a disability or are elderly and living in a licensed long-term care facility. This is a free and confidential service provided to residents, their families, facility staff and the public.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Many residents are vulnerable and are in need of a Volunteer Ombudsmen to visit, learn about their concerns, and advocate for them. If you are a problem solver, have a desire to learn new or use existing skills, appreciate a flexible schedule, and want to help others contact us. Their Rights, Your Voice!
Lene Garrett
503-378-6303
oregon.gov/LTCO
LIVING YOGA
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Since 1998, Living Yoga has been providing yoga as a tool for healing and trans- formation to underserved members of our community. Our volunteers teach trauma-informed yoga classes to youth and adults in prisons, drug and alcohol treatment centers, and mental/behavioral health facilities in the greater Portland-metropolitan area.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Living Yoga classes are taught entirely by volunteers! If you are a yoga enthusiast, this is an amazing opportunity to combine your skills with service. To join us, we ask you to have an established yoga practice (no teaching certification required) and to complete our volunteer training.
Chris Terjeson
chris@living-yoga.org
503-546-1269
living-yoga.org
COMMUNITY CYCLING CENTER
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We offer community programs that get more of our neighbors feeling the freedom of two wheels. We teach kids and adults how to ride safely, be their own bike mechanics, and get more confident behind the handle- bars. Volunteers play a huge role in everything we do. Learn about bikes while helping others gain access!
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
You don’t need bicycle mechanic skills to begin wrenching; you’ll have a chance to become a Certified Volunteer Mechanic! If wrenching isn’t your thing, volunteers lead rides and safety clinics. Plus, we rely on volunteer support for communications and marketing, interpreting, recycling bike parts and much more.
volunteer@communitycyclingcenter.org
503-288-8864
communitycyclingcenter.org
STREET ROOTS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Street Roots creates income opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and poverty by producing a newspaper and other media that are catalysts for individual and social change.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Street Roots volunteers help run our front desk through selling papers, office upkeep and organization, building relationships with vendors and assisting vendors in accessing community resources. Additionally, volunteers with copy editing experience meet weekly to proofread the paper.
Meghann
volunteer@streetroots.org
streetroots.org
SNOWCAP COMMUNITY CHARITIES
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
SnowCap provides food, clothing, advocacy and other services to those in need throughout East Multnomah County. In a time of rising rents, low income folks will often cut their food budgets in order to avoid homelessness. By providing essential services like food, SnowCap gives Portland’s most vulnerable residents the chance to stay in their homes, and keep the lights on.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can help as personal shoppers for SnowCap’s food pantry, clothing sorters, or interviewers in our Client Service area. There are opportunities to help with data entry, administrative work, or as drivers delivering and picking up food. By simply giving their time, volunteers can help their neighbors in need.
Nate Larsen – Volunteer Coordinator
nate@snowcap.org
503-405-4295
snowcap.org
HOLLYWOOD SENIOR CENTER
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Located in NE Portland, we provide a space for older adults to gather for social, educational, and health-related activities, events, and services. By offering a vibrant and engaging community setting in addition to home-based care , our goal is to allow seniors to live life on their own terms and avoid loneliness and isolation.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We’re looking for volunteers of all ages who can help us with creative and engaging intergenerational projects, outreach and fundraising efforts, and special events planning and execution and marketing in our retail store which provides a creative outlet and supplemental income for crafty seniors. We need positive, friendly self-starters who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults in Portland.
Vivian Foster
vivian.foster@hollywoodseniorcenter.org
503-288-8303
hollywoodseniorcenter.org
EDUCATION
VILLAGE HOME EDUCATION RESOURCE CENTER
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We provide classes and community for families on independent learning paths to cultivate students who own their learning and develop into life-long learners.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Share their expertise and passions by leading a class or activity.
Lori Walker
lori.walker@villagehome.org
503-597-9100
villagehome.org
PORTLAND TENNIS & EDUCATION
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Portland Tennis & Education is a nonprofit whose mission is to create partner- ships with families, schools and volunteers to help at-risk K-12 students achieve academic and athletic success. We accomplish this through one-on-one academic tutoring, tennis lessons, a nutrition/fitness curriculum, parent education, and a development program serving junior players who excel at tennis.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers play a dual role as coach and tutor. Coaches/tutors assist our certified coaches in tennis and fitness activities and help our scholar-athletes stay focused on completing their homework. Every volunteer must be willing to take initiative, respond to challenges and be positive. No tennis experience is needed.
Steph Haas
program@ptande.org
503-823-3629
ptande.org
OREGON MARITIME MUSEUM
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We are the only museum that teaches the public about the maritime heritage of the Portland area. We offer a guided tour of the Steamer PORTLAND – a restored tug that worked on the Willamette River, and visitors learn about shipbuilding, steamboats, and river history.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Museum guides give tours; collections volunteers help catalog books, photos, and objects; and we always welcome help in the office! Training and fun provided.
Susan Spitzer
volunteer@oregonmaritimemuseum.org
503-224-7724
oregonmaritimemuseum.org
SMART (START MAKING A READER TODAY)
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We strive to foster a love of reading in PreK through third grade children, while providing essential early childhood literacy encouragement. Reading is fundamental to building a bright and successful future. With the help of volunteer readers, SMART reaches hundreds of Portland children with vital one-on-one reading support, and books for those who need them most.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers can share their enthusiasm for books with children by joining us as reading mentors. They will need to be available to read for one hour per week during public school hours from now until mid-May.
Staci Sutton
ssutton@getsmartoregon.org
971-634-1616
“I HAVE A DREAM” OREGON
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We leverage and align the resources of more than 60 public, nonprofit, and business partners at the nation’s first “Dreamer School,” Alder Elementary, as well as in the middle and high school in which Alder graduates feed into in the Rockwood neighborhood. Volunteers and community members work alongside us, students and families by providing mentoring, guidance, academic tutoring and more!
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers choose from a variety of opportunities that benefit students, parents, and school staff! Pick an opportunity that fits your lifestyle— become a mentor to a Dreamer student, volunteer as a classroom aide, speak at Career Day or host a group of middle schoolers at your place of business
Emily Gaither
emilyg@dreamoregon.org
804-513-6586
dreamoregon.org
CHESS FOR SUCCESS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Chess for Success mission is: To help children develop skills necessary for success in school and in life by learning chess. The program runs no-cost chess clubs in high poverty schools throughout Oregon and southwest Washington. Chess has been shown to be an extremely important education tool teaching life skills including critical thinking, perseverance, and pattern identification.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
With over 80 clubs averaging 35 students, volunteers are needed in clubs. Taking attendance, setting up, or playing games. Afternoon availability is needed. For those with weekend availability, tournament assistants are needed. Assistants would help with check-in, set-up, scoring, or answering chess questions. Volunteer shifts are also available for planning events and more.
Kristen Fitzpatrick
kristen@chessforsuccess.org
503-295-1230
chessforsuccess.org
OREGON JEWISH MUSEUM AND CENTER FOR HOLOCAUST EDUCATION
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At OJMCHE we use a Jewish lens to teach about the need to uphold democratic values and foster human dignity. OJMCHE is a statewide organization, non-sectarian and non-political, and is a community gathering place with exhibits, public programs, and performances for all people. We will host a public grand opening in our new North Park Blocks location in June 2017.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
There are numerous opportunities for volunteers to engage with the museum and its visitors. OJMCHE has an active volunteer and docent corps that works across the institution including working with the many visiting school groups. We are a leader in social justice education hosting thousands of students and teachers annually.
Heather Brunner
hbrunner@ojmche.org
503-226-3600
ojmche.org
THE CHILDREN’S BOOK BANK
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Did you know children from low-income households enter first grade with an average of 25 hours of one-to-one book reading, compared with 1,000+ hours for children from middle-class homes? The Children’s Book Bank provides books to children in Portland-area house- holds, giving families who may not otherwise have them the opportunity to experience the incredible joys and benefits of reading together.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
In order to move ~95,000 magical books annually into the hands of children who need them most, volunteers are need- ed to organize book drives, repair once-loved books, and to help sort, bundle and deliver bags and boxes of books throughout the community. Each volunteer hour ensures another family receives books!
Volunteer Manager
info@childrensbookbank.org
503-616-3981
childrensbookbank.org
FINANCIAL BEGINNINGS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Financial Beginnings empowers youth and adults to take control of their financial futures. Our free personal finance programs empower participants to play an active role in their financial well-being to build assets, reach their goals, and improve their quality of life. We partner with schools and community organizations to educate youth, college students, and adults. We help Portland by building stronger, more financially stable families and communities.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We train our volunteers and provide all the tools needed to present personal fi- nance lessons in schools and through partnerships with community organizations. We rely on our volunteers to help communicate our personal finance message, as they bring real life examples to the curriculum.
Dusty Rose
dusty@financialbeginnings.org
800-406-1876 x 4
financialbeginnings.org
GIRLS BUILD
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Girls Build builds curiosity and confidence in girls through the world of building. We offer two weeks of building summer camps to girls 8 – 14 years old, and give over 35% of girls scholarships.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We are looking for volunteers from the following fields:
Accounting
Legal support
Grant writing
Office organization (excel, donor tracking, etc.)
Fundraising
Graphic Design
Katie Hughes
katie@girlsbuildpdx.org
503-708-3496
girlsbuildpdx.org
YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS BUSINESS WEEK (YEBW)
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
At Young Entrepreneurs Business Week (YEBW), we educate and inspire business leaders—as we build the next generation, we better ourselves. One week with YEBW will change your life… You have an opportunity to make a big impact in a short time. While we coach young people on business, we also help them develop life-long professional skills: leadership, teamwork, public speaking and more.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
As a YEBW Advisor, coach and guide a team of 8-to-10 high school students in a mock business competition. We provide the curriculum; you provide the expertise and experience. YEBW helps volunteers hone leadership, mentorship and team building skills. It’s also an opportunity to forge connections within the business community.
Kyle Kavas
info@yebw.org
yebw.org
MARATHON SCHOLARS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We bring together caring adults and talented, under-served children to make the dream of a college degree a reality. We believe that higher education is life changing and should be accessible to all who aspire to it. We believe that personal, long-term relationships have the ability to transform the lives of both our Scholars and their Mentors.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Exciting, long-term mentorship opportunity to support first generation college-bound scholars in their marathon journey to a degree. For an average of 5 hours per month, you’ll learn together and expand everyone’s view of the possible! Matches with scholars of all ages avail- able, 4 year commitment minimum.
Molli Mitchell
molli@marathonscholars.org
503-235-2500
marathonscholars.org
ENVIRONMENT
TUALATIN RIVERKEEPERS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Tualatin Riverkeepers is a community-based organization working to protect
and restore Oregon’s Tualatin River system. TRK builds watershed stewardship through education, public restoration, access to nature and advocacy.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteer naturalists lead students on environmental education field trips. Volunteer trip leaders guide paddlers on river trips. Restoration volunteer crew leaders direct teams as they plant natives and pull invasive species. Office volunteers ensure organizational duties are completed. Advocacy committee members steer the organization through environmental issues affecting the watershed.
Margot Fervia-Neamtzu
margot@tualatinriverkeepers.org
503-218-2580
tualatinriverkeepers.org
FRIENDS OF TREES
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Friends of Trees’ mission is to bring people together to plant and care for city trees and green spaces in Pacific Northwest communities. We strive to make the health, environmental, and financial benefits of trees accessible to everyone!
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We need help planting trees! We plant every Saturday, 9:00am-1:00pm between November and April across the greater Portland metro region. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes/boots. Gloves, tools and plant- ing guidance provided, as well as breakfast treats and hot coffee/tea. Information on this and other roles can be found on our website: http:// www.friendsoftrees.org/volunteering
Jenny & Randi
Volunteer@FriendsofTrees.org
503-595-0213
friendsoftrees.org
FRIENDS OF TRYON CREEK
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Our mission, in partnership with Oregon State Parks, is to inspire and nurture relationships with nature in our unique urban forest. Since 1970, FOTC has provided environmental education programs through our many camps, workshops and events, and lead restoration efforts in Tryon Creek State Natural Area.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We have volunteer opportunities for all ages in environmental education and restoration. Lead guided hikes, greet visitors at the Nature Center, remove invasive species, run interpretive stations and more. High School students can volunteer in our Nature Day Camp. Learn more at www.tryonfriends.org
Amy Morrison
volunteer@tryonfriends.org
503-636-4398
tryonfriends.org
FRIENDS OF THE COLUMBIA GORGE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Friends of the Columbia Gorge advocates for the protection of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. We’ve helped the Forest Service acquire nearly 40,000 acres of public land to protect the unique habitats, scenic beauty, and recreational experiences that Portlanders of all ages and abilities can enjoy every day of the year.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Bring your time and talents to protect the Gorge’s unparalleled beauty. Friends’ volunteers steward trails, educate and lead hikes, lend a hand in the office, and attend advocacy and outreach events. If you love the Columbia Gorge, there’s a way to put your talents to use!
Maegan Jossy
maegan@gorgefriends.org
971-634-2028
gorgefriends.org
THE OREGON GARDEN
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Oregon Garden’s mission is to welcome and inspire visitors with an appreciation for the extraordinary ecology of the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a meaningful educational experience for gardeners of all skill levels and ages.
With a commitment to sustainability, The Rediscovery Forest, managed in partnership with the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, educates and reveals insights on forest management.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Oregon Garden volunteers contribute their time and talents by gardening and helping to maintain the beauty of our 80-acre botanical garden. Like talking to new people? Volunteer with Visitor Services as a Greeter, in the Retail Nursery or Information Booth. Special events such as Brewfest, Earth Day and Christmas in the Garden are a great way to help out and have fun.
Beth Maurer
bmaurer@oregongarden.org
503-874-2533
oregongarden.org
WILLAMETTE RIVERKEEPER
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
For over 20 years, Willamette Riverkeeper has been the only nonprofit dedicated to restoring, protecting and enjoying the Willamette River, including dozens of on-the-river events and volunteer opportunities every year, and continued advocacy for a cleaner, healthier river, including a robust cleanup of the Portland Harbor Superfund site.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers of all kinds can help with river cleanup and restoration throughout the year, including Ross Island Paddle & Plants, monthly Trashy Tuesday river cleanups, and our annual Great WiIlamette Cleanup in October. Experienced paddlers can volunteer to lead outings, including our award-winning Paddle Oregon weeklong river excursion in August.
Marci Krass
marci@willametteriverkeeper.org
503-223-6418
willamette-riverkeeper.org
TRASH FOR PEACE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The mission of Trash for Peace is to provide hands-on, innovative experiences that encourage resilient communities. We implement a dynamic and flexible Sustainability Education Program on site at afford- able housing communities (weekly) and in schools (monthly) that focuses on creativity, team-building, leader- ship, and hands-on learning for youth and families. Some activities include building recycle bins out of reused materials, building tire gardens, solar fountains, cooking with little waste, weaving out of plastic bags, and more.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
We love volunteers! Those who enjoy working with youth and families can assist us with leading and planning hands-on activities either at affordable housing communities or with schools. Most of the youth we work with are elementary and middle school ages. Volunteers who prefer working with adults can assist our team with fund- raising events, one of our two pop-up zero waste cafes, or grant-writing.
Laura Tokarski
lakutner@gmail.com
503-250-0997
trashforpeace.org
FOREST PARK CONSERVANCY
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Forest Park Conservancy protects and restores Forest Park. We maintain and enhance the park’s extensive trails network, restore wildlife habitat, and inspire community appreciation and stewardship of one of the largest urban forests in the United States.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers play a central role in our efforts to restore Forest Park. Volunteers help us repair and maintain trails, build bridges, plant trees, and pull ivy and other invasive plants. For volunteers who don’t like working outside, we always need help around the office.
Robert Carr, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator
rob@forestparkconservancy.org
503-223-544 9106
forestparkconservancy.org
LOWER COLUMBIA ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
The Estuary Partnership protects and preserves the lower Columbia River for cur- rent and future generations of fish, wildlife and people. Together with partners, students and volunteers we restore habitat to bring back salmon, improve water quality and provide a wide range of opportunities for the community to explore and connect with local natural areas.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers help restore salmon habitat by planting trees or removing invasive species and litter in natural areas near streams and rivers in the Metro region. Volunteer events are generally on Saturday mornings and occur year round. All ages and abilities are welcome!
Samantha Dumont
sdumont@estuarypartnership.org
503-226-1565, ext. 245
estuarypartnership.org
SOLVE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
SOLVE involves and connects thousands of Portland residents through hands on, outdoor projects every year! Our community events keep our natural areas, parks, rivers and neighborhoods clean and healthy. Our volunteer projects help protect and preserve the natural areas that make Portland unique, while connecting community members to each other and to our environment through service. Projects provide a fun, easy way to get outdoors and make a difference!
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Join your community and improve our environment at an upcoming litter cleanup, community planting or invasive plant removal near you! Bring your family and friends to a Saturday project or host an event of your own. No experience is needed; supplies are provided. Get in touch today at solveoregon.org.
Kaleen Boyle
kaleen@solveoregon.org
503-844-9571 ext 332
solveoregon.org
350PDX
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
We continue to build a grassroots climate justice movement that is volunteer-led to help solve the climate crisis, increasing public awareness and engagement through educational and arts events, trainings, actions, and partnerships with aligned groups.
Recent wins include city law banning new fossil fuel terminals, divestment of Metro’s investments in fossil fuel holdings, and activation of over a thousand Portlanders.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers run our campaigns: Divestment, Fossil Fuel Resistance, Legislative, Communications, Neighborhoods, Arts, Outreach, and Just Transition to Renewable Energy. Writers, facilitators, photographers, analysts, artists, educators, engineers, performers, lawyers, and trouble-makers are welcome!
We hold orientations on a regular basis: 350pdx.org/volunteering for more info and to sign up!
Maya Jarrad
maya@350pdx.org
503-281-1485
350pdx.org
HEALTH & WELLNESS
THE DAYA FOUNDATION – A NONPROFIT YOGA STUDIO
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
DAYA is Portland’s nonprofit yoga studio. We offer a range of yoga classes including mindful vinyasa, restorative, and strength conditioning, as well
as special programs for Parkin- son’s, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries. Our Yoga Outreach Programs support schools, hospitals, and prisons, including bringing yoga teacher trainings to prisons. We also offer programs for anxiety, depression and addiction.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Dedicated and passionate volunteers are essential to DAYA. We have opportunities for volunteer teaching in DAYA’s Outreach Programs in prisons, hospitals, schools, and rehab centers, as well as assisting adaptive yoga classes in our studio. Volunteer and work-trade positions also include front desk support, studio care, and special projects.
Beck Forsland, Studio Manager
beck@dayafoundation.org
503-552-9642
dayafoundation.org
MEALS ON WHEELS PEOPLE
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Meals on Wheels People has been changing lives, one meal at a time, since 1970. We provide hot, nutritious meals to older adults at 30 meal sites in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties and Meals on Wheels delivery to homebound seniors. With the help of 5,000 volunteers, we now serves 5,700 meals daily and 1.3 mil- lion meals each year.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound elderly on weekdays between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. We have dozens of pick-up locations throughout the greater metro area. Volunteers are also needed to help serve meals in neighborhood dining centers and serve on fundraising committees.
Catie Ellis
catie.ellis@mealsonwheelspeople.org
503-953-8101
mealsonwheelspeople.org
HOUSECALL PROVIDERS
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Housecall Providers is a medical nonprofit providing primary-care house calls and hospice services to homebound seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Portland metropolitan area. We do not turn patients away based on inability to pay.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Visit homebound people in the Portland area to offer companionship and/or caregiver respite. You may play cards, share music, help with chores or simply offer quiet comfort by hold- ing a hand. Volunteers especially needed in East Portland, Gresham, Beaverton/Tigard, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Oregon City, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, etc…
Todd Lawrence
volunteers@housecallproviders.org
971-202-5515
housecallproviders.org
ALBERTINA KERR
HOW WE HELP PORTLAND?
Building on a 109-year history of helping the most vulnerable Oregonians, Alberti- na Kerr strengthens our community by ensuring that children and adults with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges thrive in nurturing homes and inclusive communities.
HOW CAN PORTLAND HELP US?
Albertina Kerr offers a range of volunteer opportunities for different skill levels, interests and time commitments. From becoming a visiting friend in one of our group homes, joining a special event, or volunteering at Albertina’s Place, there’s a perfect place for everyone.
Volunteer Manager
volunteer@albertinakerr.org
503-408-4721
albertinakerr.org