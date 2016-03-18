Jon Belz can rap his ass off. How do I know? I saw him perform at Portland's first annual Hip-Hop Day back in October, and I've been a fan ever since. Without downplaying the effort it takes to become an MC with a pen game of his caliber, he's got an almost preternatural gift for this rhyming thing. After Hours EP is Belz' fourth project in almost as many months and it's indicative of both his work ethic and hunger. Styles upon styles is what he has, and that particular attribute is what separates him from so many wannabe "rappers" with Bandcamp pages. Nappy Notez sets the mood over four tracks with beats that are somehow as hard as they are mellow and contemplative. Belz is like that homie you hit up for a post-work drink, and the more the liquor flows the more the conversation meanders, between determination, braggadocio and a reluctant—but ultimately hopeful—resignation to clock in and get at it tomorrow.