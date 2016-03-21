But with a strict no-mosh rule in effect and a reserved-seating situation in the balcony, the vibe in the venue was far less confrontational than one might imagine. There was not a single striped-shirt squarebeard in the packed-to-capacity house looking to see and be seen, nor any willing troublemakers just looking for a harsh circle pit in which to crack some skulls. Testament's Chuck Billy didn't get this memo, as he spent the last few songs of the band's engaging and explosive set reminiscing about the brutal pits of the past and passionately imploring the assembled crowd to create a scene that would equal the danger and challenge of the old days. Fortunately, it didn't take, which is (ahem) a testament to both the Roseland's increased ability to control such situations and the fact that, like the bands themselves, we are all getting older.