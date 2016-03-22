The fires of Pyro's second pizza oven, at Tidbit, did not dim for long: Immediately, two former Pastaworks employees started stoking the wood fires every day except Tuesday as Paper Bag Pizza, with single-serve $8 cheese pies just about as economical as Pyro's, with charred Neapolitan-style crust, slightly acidic (and maybe sparse) sauce, and decadent build-your-own topping options like hedgehog mushrooms ($1), oil-cured olives (50 cents) and some really nice anchovies ($1). The cart regularly has specials like a radicchio-guanciale Bitter Pig and a Truffle Shuffle pie with truffled pecorino, sausage and chilies. But the real fun here is in creating new concoctions: pancetta, parsley and lemon ($9.50), perhaps? Sausage, roasted garlic, and oil-cured olives ($10.50)? Maybe even anchovies and goat cheese ($9.50)? Whatever, man. It's all good.