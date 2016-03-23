He tried to explain the reasoning for this current tour soon after arriving onstage at Moda Center last night—flanked, of course, by the E Street Band—his voice already shredded from his four-hour marathon in L.A. over the weekend. He called The River his "coming of age record," the album that broadened the themes of his songwriting, where he gazed into adulthood for the first time and pondered the beauty and struggle of raising a family, growing old and leaving a legacy. It's possible he's revisiting the album now, at age 66, because he's old enough to truly appraise it, to see how much he got right. Of course, the more cynical among us might say he's just hawking the expanded $100 River box set. Maybe both things are true.